11 Unique Beers From Around The World To Add To Your Bucket List
If someone tells you they hate beer, it just means they haven't tasted the right one yet. The world of beer encompasses a much wider range of flavors and drinking experiences than many casual fans realize. For instance, if you find light American lagers boring and tasteless, you may enjoy a tangy gose or a hoppy IPA, which is different from a pale ale. Or if you find hoppy beers unbearably bitter, give an aged imperial stout (which is essentially an intensified stout) a taste –- it drinks like a fizzy chocolate dessert in a glass. And if you find the presence of any hops at all objectionable, try gruit, an ancient brew made without hops.
For those who love beer, the wide variety is a gift that keeps on giving. Not only are there plenty of U.S. cities that beer lovers should visit, but beer aficionados also travel the world to discover difficult-to-find regional and traditional styles as well as innovative new varieties dreamed up by creative brewers. Even a visit to a well-stocked bottle shop can reveal hundreds of different brews from around the world. It can be huge fun but understandably intimidating for a beer-curious novice. To help you home in on the right beer for you, we've enlisted two experts — Ron Minkoff, an award-winning homebrewer and contributor to national homebrewing publications, and Chris Hart, owner of Blackadder Brewing –- to share the beers they love best and would recommend that you put on your bucket list.
Revolution Straight Jacket Barrel-aged Barleywine
Yes, barleywine is in fact a type of beer, though it's not one you're likely to find in the stands at your local ballpark. Barleywines are intense (in a good way) with an alcohol content that can be closer to that of wine than to a standard light lager. "Barleywines are strong and malty with caramel-like aromas and flavors," Ron Minkoff explained. "They are bready and often have toffee notes and lean towards 8%-12% ABV (alcohol by volume). English versions tend to be smoother than American versions, which often have a hop bite to them."
High on Minkoff's list of favorite beers is Straight Jacket Barrel-aged Barleywine that's brewed by Chicago-based Revolution Brewing. "This barleywine is channeled through vivifying bourbon barrels with notes of caramel, stone fruit, brown sugar, and vanilla," he said. But make no mistake, this is not a beer for quaffing –- it's meant to be savored a little bit at a time. It boasts a startling ABV of 15%, but according to Minkoff, "it's so smooth you wouldn't know it while sipping it (though it may sneak up on you an hour later)." Look for it in well-stocked bottle shops –- it comes in 12-ounce cans, which are meant to be shared. And like many big beers, it ages well, so it may be a nice choice to keep around for special occasions.
De Ranke XX Bitter
Belgium has a long and respected brewing tradition, which has made the country a favorite travel destination for Chris Hart, whose brewery offers a wide range of Belgian and Belgian-style beers. His professional research includes the welcome task of visiting Belgium's breweries to find flavorful and interesting brews to offer his customers (as well as inspiration for his own brews).
And while casual drinkers think of funky saisons and fruity lambics when they think of Belgian beer, these are far from the only great beers made by Belgian brewers. De Ranke XX Bitter, one of Hart's favorites, boasts an altogether different flavor profile. "This hoppy Belgian ale uses whole hop cones, which is a fairly rare practice in current mainstream brewing," he said. "It is a pale, dry beer with minimal malt characteristics, which are happily overwhelmed by a dominant, spicy hop character and with an ABV of 6%, relatively sessionable compared to many other Belgian beers." In short, he said, it's a bit like an American IPA "but the hop character is different than the typical piney, fruity, or grapefruit hop character expected in an American IPA."
Ayinger Celebrator Doppelbock
It's no coincidence that many older American beer brands (such as Schlitz and Budweiser) have German names. Beer-making is a celebrated part of German culture, and German immigrants to the U.S. brought their love of beer and knowledge of brewing with them. But when you consider the differences between American and German beer, the mass-market brews produced by these big breweries bear little resemblance to the traditional brews found back in Germany, which can encompass a range of styles and flavors.
For instance, you'll never mistake Ayinger Celebrator Doppelbock, one of Ron Minkoff's favorites, for Bud Light. Doppelbock is a malty, toasty traditional German beer variety first developed in the 17th century by monks seeking something rich and filling to drink during their Lenten fasts. Ayinger Celebrator Doppelbock seems suited for this tradition. "This doppelbock is rich and malty with dark fruit flavors reminiscent of plum and dates with light supporting chocolate," Minkoff said. "At 6.7% ABV, it is on the low side of the style." It's easy to find year-round in American bottle shops, but when asking for it, be mindful of your pronunciation. "It is pronounced "Sell-ah-brah-tor", like you would pronoun "bra" in bratwurst," Minkoff explained. Also, while you're shopping, you might want to try some of Ayinger's other offerings. "In general, everything from Ayinger is great!" Minkoff said.
Belhaven Wee Heavy
Drinkers may know Scotland for its sought-after whiskey, but the country also has a long brewing tradition, with the earliest Scottish beers thought to date back to the Neolithic period. Belhaven Wee Heavy isn't nearly that old, but it comes from a brewery with a storied history. Started in 1719, Belhaven is believed to be Scotland's oldest working brewery. "I wouldn't say they have the widest portfolio of different beers, but the ones they make are spectacular," Ron Minkoff said.
Wee Heavy, besides being the most Scottish-sounding name imaginable, is also one of Scotland's oldest beer varieties and developed based on strong ales made in the 18th and 19th centuries. It's a sweet, toasty style, so might be nice to try if you find most beers too bitter — and Belhaven makes a great version of the brew. "It's a smooth, red, malty beer with notes of biscuit and raisiny dark fruit with supporting caramel flavors," Minkoff said. "You may have to hunt for this one at a well-stocked bottle shop." As far as serving this beer, it's good to know about all the different types of beer glasses and when to use them. For Minkoff, this one is "best served at temperatures near 50 degrees Fahrenheit in a tulip or snifter glass."
St.Bernardus Abt 12
Among the distinctive features of Belgian brewing is its tradition of Trappist ales, brewed in monasteries by Trappist monks. First made to provide a potable drink for the monks, they later became an important source of income for the monasteries, which used the proceeds from beer sales to support their charitable works. Today, Trappist beers are sought after by beer lovers and sold commercially, but their production is still guided by religious principles: They must be made in a working monastery, and proceeds from their sales can only be used to maintain the monastery or fund charitable causes.
But while Trappist monks intentionally choose simple, contemplative lives, the beers they produce are anything but austere. Among the styles they are known for is the Belgian quadruple, or Belgian dark strong ale. (And while Belgian quads are more intense than most other Belgian ales, don't worry. They're not literally four times stronger.) To Ron Minkoff, St.Bernardus Abt 12, brewed at Brouwerij St.Bernardus in Watou, Belgium, is a top example of the style. "It comes in at 10% ABV and pairs well with rich beef dishes and cheese," he said. "It can be found at many fine bottle shops. (It's) best served not too cold in a chalice-shaped glass."
Westvleteren 12
For some craft beer fans, part of the fun of a good beer is the thrill of finding it. Serious beer geeks map out top U.S. breweries to visit when they travel and make a point of bringing home uncommon brands or styles that aren't available in their communities. And among really serious aficionados, bucket-list beers are worth traveling for.
For Chris Hart, Westvleteren 12 is a beer worth a journey. This Belgian quadruple, he said, "is a strong, rich deep amber beer with subtle notes of deep chocolate and some caramel with a hint of coffee and derives the mainstay of its flavors from the complex, darker malts in its makeup interacting with the fruity esters imparted by the yeast." Hart added that Westvleteren 12 is also considered by many to be the world's best beer. But there's a catch: It's only sold at the Saint Sixtus Abbey in West Flanders, Belgium, or at the abbey's café. For this reason, Hart said, "most American beer drinkers have never encountered this beer, although they may have met its close cousin, St.Bernardus Abt 12." Should you be lucky to enough to acquire some, Hart said, it's a great match with a beefy Flemish stew and bread.
Avery The Kaiser Imperial Oktoberfest
European brewers aren't the only ones who make great traditional brews. American craft brewers also love to experiment with traditional European beer styles. For instance, Avery The Kaiser Imperial Oktoberfest is a high-proof (imperial) version of a German-style beer and comes from a Colorado-based brewery with an all-American origin story. According to the company, its founder, Adam Avery, gave law school a hard pass after discovering his passion for homebrewing in the early 1990s. With his father's help, he launched Avery Brewing Co. in Boulder, Colorado.
Oktoberfest, as its name implies, was traditionally brewed to be served at the autumn beer bash of the same name. Oktoberfests can encompass a range of flavor profiles and styles, from mildly sweet and reddish to pale and refreshing. Avery The Kaiser Imperial Oktoberfest falls on the richer end of the scale. "Most Oktoberfest beers are around 5.5% ABV, but this imperial beer is at 8%," Ron Minkoff said. "The flavor is big, malty, bready, light toast. Normally an Oktoberfest is served in a stein, but this big beer is probably best served, not too cold, in a snifter glass." Minkoff added that this brew isn't available in every state, but it is worth looking for.
Geary HSA (Hampshire Special Ale)
Beers, like people, can change over time. Brewers are free to adapt or vary their recipes or techniques as their skills and tastes evolve, which is yet another reason beer aficionados never run out of new drinks to try. A case in point in Geary Hampshire Special Ale, a regional treat from Portland, Maine, that has undergone an interesting change in profile.
"Its original formulation was deep gold in color with an ABV of 8% and a distinctive spicy hop character reminiscent of a young barleywine," Chris Hart said. "It has now changed into a 7% ABV winter warmer with a coppery color and somewhat fewer hops. Its flavor profile shows a balance between bready and caramel-like malts with the clean bitterness of English-style hops." Since you'll only find this brew in New England, Hart says, it's best when enjoyed with local desserts. "This is a great beer to pair with a moderately sweet dessert like a low bush (native to Maine) blueberry pie a la mode or traditional apple pie a la mode so the hoppy finish can prepare the diner for each next bite.
Komes Baltic Porter
Great beers can come from unexpected places. One of Ron Minkoff's favorites comes from a country not especially known for its beer: Poland. Brewed by Browar Fortuna in Miloslaw, Poland, Komes Baltic Porter is a bit of a throwback. "This type of porter was hugely popular in the cold region of the Baltic states back in the day (hence it got the moniker of Baltic Porter)," Minkoff explained. He added that the brewery hews to tradition in other ways as well. "They boast that they still brew beer in a way similar to how it was produced back in the 19th century."
The resulting brew, however, is more than just an interesting historical artifact –- -it's a beer worth lingering over. "Komes Baltic Porter is a big beer coming in at 9% ABV," Minkoff said. "It is a dark rich, malty beer, smooth and warming with complex dark fruit flavors and a mellow supporting roast character (but no burnt notes)." It's available in well-stocked bottle shops and is best served lightly chilled in a snifter or tumbler.
Duchesse de Bourgogne
For those new to the world of craft beer, the idea of sour beers may sound strange and counterintuitive –- why would anyone make beer sour on purpose? Historically, however, most beers were a bit sour: Before the advent of refrigeration and modern sanitation practices, naturally occurring bacteria commonly made its way into fermenting beer and contributed tart or sour flavors. But while modern brewers scrupulously protect their brews in progress from bacterial contamination, they also appreciate the naturally tart beers of old –- and intentionally inoculate some of their brews with cultures that contribute the desired flavor profile.
Brewers in Belgium have always embraced sour beers, and some beer aficionados rank Belgian sours high on their list of favorites. Among Ron Minkoff's top choices is Duchesse de Bourgogne, brewed by Brouwerij Verhaeghe Vichte in the southwest of the province of West Flanders. "Duchesse de Bourgogne is a delicious 6.2% ABV Flanders Red style beer (though the brewery calls the style a West-Flemish red brown ale)," he explained. "This beer caters to those who like sour beers, but it's popularity is such that it is also enjoyed by those who don't care for sour beers. Duchesse is matured in oak casks and is fruity, slightly tart yet sweet, not bitter, very complex, and finishes a little dry." He added that it's widely available in bottle shops, and according to the brewery, it is best served in a chalice-shaped glass between 46 and 53 degrees Fahrenheit.
Schramm's Loganberry Mead
Here's a pick for the beer-loathing friend you've dragged along on all your tasting adventures. Craft beer lovers also enjoy closely related fermented beverages, and often the lines between them can be blurry –- dry hard ciders and meads, for instance, can contain hops for flavoring, and many types of beer include fermented fruit. Breweries often make or serve these beverages along with their signature beers, and serious hopheads love to try them.
One of these was homebrewer Ken Schramm, who developed a passion for mead (wine made from honey) in the 1980s and hasn't looked back since. "Schramm's Meadery offers a wide variety of exceptional meads that can top off any bucket list," Ron Minkoff said. "The meads tend to be big, thick, rich, sweet, and very complex. Schramm's Loganberry Mead is all this." This treat, he said, is "red in color, sweet but with a supporting tartness from the berries." It's not often available in stores, but you can order it online from the meadery.