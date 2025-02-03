11 Unique Beers From Around The World To Add To Your Bucket List

If someone tells you they hate beer, it just means they haven't tasted the right one yet. The world of beer encompasses a much wider range of flavors and drinking experiences than many casual fans realize. For instance, if you find light American lagers boring and tasteless, you may enjoy a tangy gose or a hoppy IPA, which is different from a pale ale. Or if you find hoppy beers unbearably bitter, give an aged imperial stout (which is essentially an intensified stout) a taste –- it drinks like a fizzy chocolate dessert in a glass. And if you find the presence of any hops at all objectionable, try gruit, an ancient brew made without hops.

For those who love beer, the wide variety is a gift that keeps on giving. Not only are there plenty of U.S. cities that beer lovers should visit, but beer aficionados also travel the world to discover difficult-to-find regional and traditional styles as well as innovative new varieties dreamed up by creative brewers. Even a visit to a well-stocked bottle shop can reveal hundreds of different brews from around the world. It can be huge fun but understandably intimidating for a beer-curious novice. To help you home in on the right beer for you, we've enlisted two experts — Ron Minkoff, an award-winning homebrewer and contributor to national homebrewing publications, and Chris Hart, owner of Blackadder Brewing –- to share the beers they love best and would recommend that you put on your bucket list.