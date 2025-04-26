10 Best Sodas For Mouthwatering Marinades

The suggestion to use soda to marinade meat might seem odd at first — really? A sweet, carbonated beverage in a savory recipe? Early in my cooking career, I was making a marinade for pulled pork when a chef I worked under pulled out a can of Coca-Cola and dumped the whole thing in. I was apprehensive at first, but that apprehension turned to conviction when I tasted the juiciest, tenderest, most flavorful pulled pork I had ever had — and now I often use sodas to marinate meat in the restaurants I cook in.

The science behind using soda for meats is pretty straightforward: it's acidic, and depending on the soda, sometimes even more acidic than lemon juice. That acidity breaks down the muscle fibers of meat and begins to tenderize them before you even start cooking. Beer and wine are often used in marinades to accomplish the same goal, but these products offer a much more complex flavor.

You can achieve this same effect of tenderization with sparkling water, but the carbonation will tenderize the meat without adding flavor. The beauty of using sodas is that there's a whole variety of flavors out there that will pair swimmingly with different meats, vegetables, fruits, and even tofu, all flavoring your food much more conveniently and easily.