Playing around with different ginger ale-based marinades can be a fun and inventive way to level up your serving of veggies. Whether you're using the best or worst ginger ale brands lining the grocery store shelves, you can put it to the test with varying flavor profiles and produce. Even fussy Brussels sprout haters can get behind ginger ale's sweetness in a glaze or marinade to help balance the natural bitterness they dislike. Toss them in a simple marinade of flat ginger ale, sesame oil, and garlic before roasting them until charred and crispy, and you might just win over any Brussels sprout skeptics.

To complete any marinade, mix equal parts of flat ginger ale and either soy sauce or Worcestershire sauce. A few spoonfuls of miso paste or tahini can add depths of umami notes, but after that, use your imagination.

Incorporate seasonings like Chinese five-spice powder and Sichuan peppercorns for a spin on Chinese-style stir-fried cabbage. Stir in chopped chipotles in adobo and lime for a quick Mexican-style marinade. Incorporate a chili sauce like gochujang or sambal oelek for a complex ginger ale glaze you can swipe onto mouthwatering vegetable skewers before grilling. However you season it, America's oldest soft drink is a flavorful way to elevate your roasted veggies.