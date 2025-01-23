Ginger Beer Is Your Key For Flavorful, Tender Chicken

"Let it marinate" is not only advice to allow time to consider a novel idea, it's also one of the best ways to add flavor to an otherwise uninspired meal. Marinating otherwise bland proteins like chicken in a simple solution of seasoning, fat, and acid before cooking is an excellent method of both tenderizing the meat and adding depth of flavor. While lots of bubbly brews make for great marinades, next time you're preparing chicken for a soak, consider adding ginger beer.

Often used as an all-too versatile mixer for cocktails like a dark 'n' stormy or a smoky Irish wolfhound, ginger beer is ginger ale's sexier, spicier cousin made with real ginger fermented with brown sugar and yeast. Its intensely spicy-sweet flavor, carbonation, and fermentation is what makes ginger beer so well suited to marinating chicken. In addition, when a ginger beer marinade is combined with compatible ingredients and reduced, it does double duty as a perfect flavor-boosting sauce or glaze.