10 Ways To Elevate Your Bologna Sandwich

Is there a more classic, nostalgic lunch than a bologna sandwich? The cured meat is the ultimate balance of salty and rich, with various spices that often include nutmeg and coriander. You may think of a bologna sandwich as a backup lunch that will fill a spot when you don't have time to make anything else, but it can be so much more than that. With a couple of simple tweaks, you can turn your humble bologna into something very special.

To help you take your bologna sandwich to delicious new heights, I asked some experts to share their best tips. Buddha Lo is a "Top Chef" winner and the executive chef at NYC's Hūso restaurant; Debra Clark is a recipe developer and founder of Bowl Me Over; and chef Kelli Ferrell is the owner of Nana's Chicken-N-Waffles. Between them they have years of experience in the kitchen and have made their fair share of bologna sandwiches.

From adding pickled onions to switching up the cheese, these simple upgrades will take your bologna sandwich from a lowly lunch to a mouthwatering delicacy. Next time you're hankering for a sandwich with a tasty twist give one of these variations a try.