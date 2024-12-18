10 Ways To Elevate Your Bologna Sandwich
Is there a more classic, nostalgic lunch than a bologna sandwich? The cured meat is the ultimate balance of salty and rich, with various spices that often include nutmeg and coriander. You may think of a bologna sandwich as a backup lunch that will fill a spot when you don't have time to make anything else, but it can be so much more than that. With a couple of simple tweaks, you can turn your humble bologna into something very special.
To help you take your bologna sandwich to delicious new heights, I asked some experts to share their best tips. Buddha Lo is a "Top Chef" winner and the executive chef at NYC's Hūso restaurant; Debra Clark is a recipe developer and founder of Bowl Me Over; and chef Kelli Ferrell is the owner of Nana's Chicken-N-Waffles. Between them they have years of experience in the kitchen and have made their fair share of bologna sandwiches.
From adding pickled onions to switching up the cheese, these simple upgrades will take your bologna sandwich from a lowly lunch to a mouthwatering delicacy. Next time you're hankering for a sandwich with a tasty twist give one of these variations a try.
1. Fry the meat
If there's one simple way that you can take your bologna sandwich to ridiculously satisfying new heights, it is to fry the meat. "Just a quick sear in a hot skillet changes the texture and flavor completely, it crisps up the edges and gives you that little caramelized, smoky goodness," explains Debra Clark. Instead of a plain old meat sandwich, you can create a savory delight that can act as a luxurious lunch or even a light meal when paired with a salad. The way the bologna changes when fried may surprise you: "It's like the difference between plain bacon and crispy bacon, one just feels more indulgent," says Clark.
If you want to take the frying experience even further, you can bread the bologna before frying by dipping in egg, breadcrumbs, and even some Parmesan cheese for an extra umami hit. Buddha Lo suggests that this breaded form goes beautifully with shredded cabbage, which "adds a refreshing texture, balancing the richness." However you decide to fry the bologna, your sandwich will benefit from the enhanced texture and contrast of flavors it creates.
2. Add a hoisin glaze
If you love a traditional bologna sandwich but feel the need to make it a bit more exciting, you need to think outside the box. When asked for his number one tip for elevating a bologna sandwich, Buddha Lo advises, "Make it your own and make it unexpected! For me, that's incorporating Asian ingredients."
While hoisin sauce may not be the first thing you would have thought of adding to the cured meat, the fusion of the sweet and savory notes of the sauce with the rich meat is just what your plain sandwich needs to give it a boost. "A hoisin-glazed bologna adds a slightly sweet and smoky dimension," confirms Lo, and the new depth of flavor it gives the sandwich will be a pleasant surprise for your taste buds.
This upgrade works best if you coat the bologna in hoisin sauce and then quickly sear it in the pan. This will give the coating a lovely, sticky consistency which you can contrast with some crispy lettuce if you wish. Add the usual American cheese on top of the hot meat for the ultimate fusion bologna snack.
3. Liven up the condiments
Sometimes with a sandwich, a straightforward way to add a burst of flavor is to transform it by switching up the condiments you use. Mayonnaise and American mustard are the standard condiments for most sandwiches, including bologna, and while they do the job, there is so much more vibrancy lurking in the condiment aisle of the store. "Try a spicy aioli, a tangy garlic dill spread, or even a swipe of Dijon mixed with honey for a sweet-and-savory vibe," recommends Debra Clark.
If you have never made your own aioli, you should absolutely give it a try in advance of your next bologna sandwich. You may expect it to simply taste like garlic mayonnaise, but you will be surprised at how much richer and more delicious it is. Once you have made the basic version, you can then enhance it with chopped chiles or sriracha to create the spicy version that Clark recommends.
Hot honey is another great option that will complement the meat and give your taste buds a tingle, and having a batch to keep at hand in the fridge means you can enhance so many sandwiches and other dishes. Making your own hot honey means you can control the heat depending on which chiles you use — go for Bird's Eye if you're feeling really adventurous. Smear the hot honey onto the bread before you add the bologna and enjoy the contrast of the savory meat with the zingy spread.
4. Add pickles
You may be used to having pickles on top of your burger, but it may not have occurred to you to use them on a meat sandwich too. Pickles of any kind are the perfect match for the richness of meat, as the vinegar cuts through the robust flavor, and they are the ideal addition to your bologna sandwich. "You could ... use pickles — sweet or dill — to bring that vinegary pop that balances everything out," advises Debra Clark.
You can use any pickled vegetable you like, as the crunch and zing will create a great contrast. Buddha Lo recommends pickled carrots and daikon for your bologna sandwich, saying that "crisp pickled vegetables and fresh herbs balance the richness." You could even try some pickled chiles if you are in the mood for a burst of fiery heat, or pickled beetroot for an earthy element. Whatever type of pickles you choose to add, your humble bologna sandwich will thank you for it, and you will enjoy the improved, balanced version of this lunch.
5. Add some homemade pickled onion
One of the reasons so many of us love a bologna sandwich is the rich, savory flavor of the meat, but adding something in to balance it is the key to really enhancing the snack. Anything with a vinegar-type flavor is going to create the ideal contrast, and if you can make your own version, it will be even better. "My favorite is a little homemade pickled onion," says Debra Clark. "Quick-pickled with vinegar, sugar, and salt because the acidity cuts through the richness of the bologna.”
Making your own pickled onions is easy, though they do need to soak for a number of hours if you want maximum tang. A great hack to speed up the pickling of onions is to heat the brine and get the process working faster. You can use any onions you wish, but red onions are often used thanks to their attractive pink color — you may as well make sure your sandwich looks as good as it tastes. Once you've made your jar of pickled onions, you can add them to so many things in addition to your bologna sandwich — burgers, sausages, and any other meat will love them, assuming of course that you can resist eating them straight from the jar.
6. Top it with a fried egg
The beauty of upgrading your bologna sandwich is that you can feel free to get creative. Bologna is a versatile meat that pairs with lots of different flavors, so don't feel you need to stick to the usual sandwich upgrades. "If you want to go wild, add a fried egg," suggests Debra Clark. "There's something so rich about a runny yolk mixing with the smoky bologna and tangy condiments.” If you want to increase the delicious mouthfeel of the egg-laden sandwich even further, use bread with a bit of crunch rather than regular sandwich bread. The oozing yolk with the crusty bread will give your palate the ultimate pleasing contrast.
Buddha Lo is also a fan of adding a soft-yolk egg into the mix, especially if you like to have cheese on your bologna sandwich. "Melty American cheese and runny egg create an indulgent and satisfying experience," he admits. While adding egg may not be the most obvious addition to your sandwich, if you're wanting to upgrade it to a fancy lunch, it will create a little indulgence that will keep your taste buds very happy.
7. Upgrade the cheese
Adding cheese to a bologna sandwich is fairly standard, but you can level-up your lunch by using something other than the usual cheese. While American cheese is a comforting and versatile option, there are many other flavors and textures to be found by upgrading. ”Cheese is another way to step things up," suggests Debra Clark. "Melting a slice of sharp cheddar or smoked Gouda over that fried bologna creates this gooey, smoky layer that feels gourmet without being fussy."
The feature of both of these cheeses is that they pack a punch of flavor, but also melt beautifully, meaning both taste and texture get a boost. Brie is another option that melts nicely, and will add a nutty element to the sandwich that will match the meat nicely. If you prefer a more pungent addition, a blue cheese such as Gorgonzola will soften under the broiler and add a sharp tang with a salty bite that will work well too. Switching up the cheese in your bologna sandwich, as well as giving it a minute under the broiler to melt, will transform your sandwich from a regular old lunch to something much more satisfying.
8. Crunch it up
Bologna sandwiches are comforting and familiar, and if you need a quick lunch in a hurry, they are a great nostalgic option. But one thing a regular bologna sandwich is missing is a variation in texture, which can make all the difference. ”Don't forget some crunch!" urges Debra Clark. "A handful of potato chips or a layer of crisp lettuce adds texture, which makes every bite feel more satisfying." Adding potato chips to your sandwich is the ultimate quick fix that can be done at your desk or on the go. You can mix it up each time, adding ridge cut or chile flavor for a wide range of sensory additions.
Crisp, crunchy lettuce will give you a similar textural sensation, and add a splash of freshness to the sandwich too, but the key here is timing. The longer the leaves sit on your sandwich, the more likely they are to become limp, so wait until the last minute before adding them if you can, for optimum crunch. If you are taking your bologna sandwich to work, keep the lettuce separate if you can, and add it just before you tuck in.
9. Upgrade the bread
When you make your bologna sandwich, you likely automatically reach for the sandwich bread, but pausing to consider other options could make a big difference to your lunch, as Debra Clark explains. ”Another personal trick of mine is to swap out the plain white bread for something with a little more personality," she says. "A crusty baguette, a pretzel bun, or even toasted sourdough can bring some texture and complexity to the sandwich."
Toasting the sandwich is the best way to get the satisfying crunch on the outside while still keeping it soft and fluffy inside. Sourdough will also add a tangy note that can match nicely with the rich meat and any condiments.
Another way to upgrade the bread is the addition of butter, especially if you are heating the bread. "Don't skimp on the butter if you're toasting it, it adds richness and makes everything taste just a little more decadent," suggests Clark. If you are adding your sandwich to a panini press or sandwich maker, spread butter onto the outside of the bread too. This will create a golden crunch that will level-up every mouthful and create a much more exciting lunch.
10. Recreate other classic sandwiches with bologna
If you fancy making your bologna sandwich into something a little different, but not too unfamiliar, try borrowing flavor combinations from some of the classic sandwiches that you already know and love. Bologna is a versatile meat that pairs well with many other elements, so you can feel free to experiment and see where it takes you.
Kelli Ferrell recommends putting the rich flavor of bologna into a Monte Cristo sandwich. "This is perfect for those who crave something savory and sweet (by mixing the salty bologna and creamy provolone with the powdered sugar and honey)," she suggests.
If you're in the mood for a fresh option with vibrant flavors, do your take on a classic Vietnamese banh mi. By switching bologna for the usual cold meat, Buddha Lo says it "adds a smoky, savory depth, while ... spicy mayo provides a flavorful kick."
Finally, if you want to go for one of the all time classics, make a BLT — but this time the "B" stands for bologna. "Replace bacon with pan-seared bologna for a hearty flavor," recommends Lo. Mixing up the usual mayonnaise with Lee Kum Kee sesame oil will also give the sandwich an interesting Asian twist. "Sesame mayo adds an earthy, nutty touch to elevate this familiar favorite. Plus, the combo of fresh lettuce with the nuttiness of the sesame oil is fantastic," confirms Lo.