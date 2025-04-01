Can You Freeze Deli Meat?

Be it grilled ham and cheese or toasted turkey and provolone, deli meat is a central ingredient to classic sandwiches made for enjoying at lunch, by the pool, or on the go. But like other fridge staples, deli meat doesn't last forever. Unopened deli meat packages generally stay fresh for up to two weeks, and once opened, they should be enjoyed within five days. However, you can freeze deli meat to extend its shelf life.

Freezing deli meat slows bacterial growth and prevents spoilage by halting the natural enzymatic processes that facilitate food deterioration. Any type of deli meat, regardless of the brand, can be frozen. Technically speaking, frozen deli meat will stay fresh indefinitely. But to get the most out of their quality, most frozen deli meats are typically best enjoyed within two months. Meanwhile, because they have a lower moisture content, cured meats like pepperoni and salami can maintain their quality for up to three months. Another thing you should keep in mind is that deli meats with a higher water content, like sliced turkey, may undergo changes in texture after freezing.