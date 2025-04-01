Can You Freeze Deli Meat?
Be it grilled ham and cheese or toasted turkey and provolone, deli meat is a central ingredient to classic sandwiches made for enjoying at lunch, by the pool, or on the go. But like other fridge staples, deli meat doesn't last forever. Unopened deli meat packages generally stay fresh for up to two weeks, and once opened, they should be enjoyed within five days. However, you can freeze deli meat to extend its shelf life.
Freezing deli meat slows bacterial growth and prevents spoilage by halting the natural enzymatic processes that facilitate food deterioration. Any type of deli meat, regardless of the brand, can be frozen. Technically speaking, frozen deli meat will stay fresh indefinitely. But to get the most out of their quality, most frozen deli meats are typically best enjoyed within two months. Meanwhile, because they have a lower moisture content, cured meats like pepperoni and salami can maintain their quality for up to three months. Another thing you should keep in mind is that deli meats with a higher water content, like sliced turkey, may undergo changes in texture after freezing.
How to freeze deli meat
If you purchase packaged deli meat but don't intend to consume it within the amount of time that it stays fresh in the fridge, place the unopened package directly in the freezer. If you have an unopened package of deli meat that needs freezing, remove the meat and transfer it to an air-tight bag before storing it in the freezer. Wrapping the sealed bag in foil can help prevent freezer burn.
To ensure proper food safety, only store deli meat in a freezer that is set to zero degrees Fahrenheit. To thaw frozen deli meat, transfer it to the fridge and let it thaw overnight. If you need your frozen deli meat on the fly, submerge the container or bag in cold water, refreshing it with new water every 30 minutes, until it's thawed. Because rapid temperature changes can promote bacterial growth, deli meat should never be thawed in warm or hot water.