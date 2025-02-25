Giada De Laurentiis' Favorite Recipe Is Her Lemony, 4-Ingredient Pasta

Food Network star, Giada de Laurentiis has garnered a high-standing reputation for sharing simple and sophisticated Italian dishes such as stuffed mushrooms, simple Bolognese, and chicken parmesan. However, out of all her most popular recipes, the Italian chef prefers one, four-ingredient pasta dish the most. For top-notch convenience, versatility, and taste, Laurentiis favors her original lemon spaghetti recipe.

Primarily composed of pasta, lemons, olive oil, and parmesan cheese, this tasty dish comes together in a flash and can easily be paired with many other Italian meals. Inspired by a trip Laurentiis took to Capri, Italy, this authentic staple relies heavily on fresh lemons (both the juice and zest) to achieve a bright, all-encompassing flavor.

Going by Giada de Lauentiis' most popular cooking tips, as long as you're using quality olive oil, parmesan cheese, and salted pasta water, you can create simple and delicious meals in no time. To make her lemon spaghetti at home, first combine the sauce base in a large serving bowl, which is a mixture of olive oil, lemon juice, parmesan cheese, and a good amount of salt and pepper. You can also prepare these ingredients and make the sauce a few hours in advance. When you're ready, boil the pasta until al dente, and believe it or not, in just a few more steps, you'll have a serving bowl full of deliciously creamy lemon pasta.