Giada De Laurentiis' Favorite Recipe Is Her Lemony, 4-Ingredient Pasta
Food Network star, Giada de Laurentiis has garnered a high-standing reputation for sharing simple and sophisticated Italian dishes such as stuffed mushrooms, simple Bolognese, and chicken parmesan. However, out of all her most popular recipes, the Italian chef prefers one, four-ingredient pasta dish the most. For top-notch convenience, versatility, and taste, Laurentiis favors her original lemon spaghetti recipe.
Primarily composed of pasta, lemons, olive oil, and parmesan cheese, this tasty dish comes together in a flash and can easily be paired with many other Italian meals. Inspired by a trip Laurentiis took to Capri, Italy, this authentic staple relies heavily on fresh lemons (both the juice and zest) to achieve a bright, all-encompassing flavor.
Going by Giada de Lauentiis' most popular cooking tips, as long as you're using quality olive oil, parmesan cheese, and salted pasta water, you can create simple and delicious meals in no time. To make her lemon spaghetti at home, first combine the sauce base in a large serving bowl, which is a mixture of olive oil, lemon juice, parmesan cheese, and a good amount of salt and pepper. You can also prepare these ingredients and make the sauce a few hours in advance. When you're ready, boil the pasta until al dente, and believe it or not, in just a few more steps, you'll have a serving bowl full of deliciously creamy lemon pasta.
Giada de Laurentiis' lemon spaghetti is a versatile dish that comes together with ease
Remember to save the water from boiling spaghetti: The starch from the salty water will help thicken the sauce so that it perfectly coats each noodle. Then, use tongs to combine the cooked noodles with the lemon sauce and pasta water. Before serving, simply add in a good amount of lemon zest, chopped fresh basil, and extra parmesan cheese. To give this dish an additional dose of bright lemon flavor, add extra zest on top or use a combination of olive oil and lemon oil in the sauce. Feel free to incorporate one of Giada de Laurentiis' favorite pantry staples such as canned white beans or a spoonful of Calabrian chili paste for an added dose of protein and flavor.
Next to how easy this dish is to assemble, Laurentiis also favors this meal since it's fairly easy to upgrade. Feel free to serve lemon spaghetti as a side dish alongside freshly grilled salmon or steak and a green salad. Alternatively, serve this recipe as your next main meal. When considering what appetizers or desserts to pair with this Italian delight, the versatility of lemon spaghetti makes anything possible. Start the evening with a simple snack platter composed of crostini, fresh fruit, and Giada de Laurentiis' favorite green olives to snack on, such as Castelvetrano or Cerignola. Lastly, for dessert, try the Italian chef's popular lemon ricotta cookies or make a creamy hazelnut tiramisu.