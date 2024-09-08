The Secret To Perfectly Cooked Bacon Is An Ingredient Everyone Has

Cooking bacon perfectly is all about controlling how the bacon fat renders. The thick, white fat around the edges must melt into the pan where it can function like cooking oil. Unfortunately, by the time you've rendered all of that fat, the meat of the bacon might burn. Adding water to the pan prevents the meat from getting crisp until the fat has fully rendered.

You start the bacon in a cold pan with just a splash of water, and as it begins to boil, the fat starts rendering. By the time all the water has evaporated, the fat will have been rendered and the meat will start to crisp right up. The exact cooking time will vary based on the thickness of the bacon and whether you're using half strips (which is a great way to make bacon fit on sandwiches).

If you're going to use this method to cook bacon, it's essential that you don't use too much water. You only want enough to cover the bottom of the pan, which should be just a tablespoon or two. Don't add so much water that it fully submerged the bacon strips, as that will seriously increase the cooking time. Plus, if you add too much water, the salt in the bacon can seep out into it, leaving the meat itself bland. Once you've got perfectly cooked bacon, be sure to keep it that way by following the proper way to store bacon so it stays crisp.

