Chain Restaurants That Serve The Highest And Lowest Quality Steak

It's no secret that whether you're going out to your favorite chain restaurant or a local hotspot, restaurant steaks always taste better than the ones you cook at home. There are a few reasons for that, including the professional training and experience of those in the kitchen — and perhaps most importantly, the potential to serve up higher quality, aged steaks. However, it's the undeniable truth that not all chain restaurants are equally dedicated to sourcing top-of-the-line steaks and taking the time to cook them perfectly.

In an attempt to help you avoid some serious steak-related regret, we wanted to take a look at which chain restaurants customers can count on for a delicious steak and which ones miss. We started with trying to find information on how various chains sourced steaks. That was available for some — but not all — and it wasn't the only thing we considered.

We also wanted to know what customers were saying, and while guest experiences can vary by location and meal, there were some definite trends to be seen in social media posts. While it might take just a few simple additions to take steak to the next level, not all chains have gotten the memo. Fortunately, there are plenty who go above and beyond to make sure your night out is something spectacular.