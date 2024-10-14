Chain Restaurants That Serve The Highest And Lowest Quality Steak
It's no secret that whether you're going out to your favorite chain restaurant or a local hotspot, restaurant steaks always taste better than the ones you cook at home. There are a few reasons for that, including the professional training and experience of those in the kitchen — and perhaps most importantly, the potential to serve up higher quality, aged steaks. However, it's the undeniable truth that not all chain restaurants are equally dedicated to sourcing top-of-the-line steaks and taking the time to cook them perfectly.
In an attempt to help you avoid some serious steak-related regret, we wanted to take a look at which chain restaurants customers can count on for a delicious steak and which ones miss. We started with trying to find information on how various chains sourced steaks. That was available for some — but not all — and it wasn't the only thing we considered.
We also wanted to know what customers were saying, and while guest experiences can vary by location and meal, there were some definite trends to be seen in social media posts. While it might take just a few simple additions to take steak to the next level, not all chains have gotten the memo. Fortunately, there are plenty who go above and beyond to make sure your night out is something spectacular.
High: Fogo de Chão
When it comes to an experience, Fogo de Chão is where it's at. The Brazilian steakhouse takes its meat incredibly seriously, sourcing only from vendors that follow strict guidelines when it comes to animal welfare. The chain also monitors things like ranchers' protocols for the health of their animals and movements toward sustainable practices. Fogo de Chão participates in the national and global Roundtables for Sustainable Beef, and prides itself on a focus on not just on animal welfare, but environmental welfare as well.
Wagyu beef comes from family-run farms in Australia, and beef suppliers stateside must meet quality guidelines of several organizations (including the National Cattleman's Beef Association). That's all done with a few goals in mind — in addition to serving delicious steaks, Fogo de Chão's committment includes high-protein, nutritious foods that can fit into any diet.
The overwhelming majority of customers agree that the commitment to high-quality steaks (along with other meats and ingredients) is reflected in the food. One Redditor summed things up like this: "Go easy on the salad bar and the chicken, eat until you pass out. Get carried out by EMS. Repeat every 3-6 months until you die." Others rank it as among their top-tier, best meals ever, some note that among a ton of delicious options, it's the meat that's the total win.
Low: Olive Garden
The good news is that if you love Olive Garden, there are plenty of dishes that you can order again and again and never be disappointed. However, none of those dishes involve steak, and Olive Garden actually has a major problem here. In 2021, it was given the lowest grade possible on Chain Reaction's scorecard for a lack of movement toward policy changes that would reduce the amount of antibiotics used in meat. Fast forward to 2024, and it was reported that the chain was under increasing pressure from shareholders to make serious commitments to changing the stance on antibiotics.
The general consensus is that what's coming out of the kitchens isn't really all that great anyway. In a TikTok video, one Olive Garden manager shared a confrontation with a customer who complained about his steak, and said that no, chefs weren't cutting steaks. Instead, they arrived pre-portioned and frozen from suppliers.
Redditors seem to agree, too, that Olive Garden's steak is best avoided. Common complaints include meat that's tough and full of gristle. Even one Redditor said, "I'm not gonna pretend [Olive Garden is] high class but I think it's reasonable far for a reasonable fare," adding that the steak "tastes like a bush." Will things change? Perhaps. In September 2024, the chain announced a menu reboot with a new focus on dishes including the steak gorgonzola alfredo.
High: LongHorn Steakhouse
Quality was always the goal behind LongHorn Steakhouse, and the chain — originally called LongHorn Steaks Restaurant & Saloon — was envisioned as a place where customers could get great steak without spending a fortune. It may have lost the snazzy name, but it hasn't lost that dedication to quality. In response to a question on Yelp, a member of the LongHorn Steakhouse Guest Relations team confirmed that all steaks were partially grass-fed, grain-finished, never-frozen, USDA Choice meat.
Even the best cuts of meat can be ruined by a chef who doesn't know exactly what they're doing, but LongHorn trains a team of grill masters for each location. Training includes cooking and matching a steak to every customer — and in 2023, one Ohio grillmaster was recognized by the company for grilling one million steaks over his 30-year career.
Customers largely agree that the experience and quality shows, with many taking to social media to laud LongHorn chefs for their ability to get a perfect sear, and for incredible consistency across different locations. There are plenty who say that a LongHorn steak is their go-to special occasion meal, and that they appreciate knowing that they're guaranteed to get a delicious meal for a reasonable price. One Redditor summed things up by simply saying, "LongHorn is a class act."
Low: Applebee's
When Chowhound ranked chain restaurants that serve the highest and lowest quality seafood, it didn't work out well for Applebee's. The chain got a low rating for using food that tended toward the frozen, precooked side of things, and it doesn't do much better when it comes time to talk steak. That starts with policies regarding antibiotic use — although the chain says that it's working toward reducing the antibiotics in the supply chain, the 2021 Chain Reaction scorecard only saw it move from a grade "F" to a "D." In other words, more work needed to be done.
Back in 2016, Applebee's made a big deal out of installing wood-fired grills and hand-cut steaks, which sounds like it would be a major upgrade. Customers have been less than impressed, though, and when one heartbroken Reddit user posted a picture of their rather sad-looking steak, well, at least the comments didn't disappoint. "Lay a luke-warm tennis racket across a rectangular hamburger patty and stick it all in the microwave," one suggested.
Part of the problem is that Applebee's sources USDA Select meats, which is the lowest grade that's typically sold as a retail cut (Anything lower than Select goes toward products like cold cuts or other processed meats). Select cuts are generally leaner, not as tender, and not as flavorful as Prime and Choice, which means that there's only so much the kitchen can do when they're starting with a less-than-stellar grade of steak.
High: Ruth's Chris
Head to the rather specifically-named Ruth's Chris Steakhouse for dinner, and you'll be guaranteed to find some high-quality steaks. This chain sources and serves USDA prime or the highest quality of choice steaks from suppliers in the Midwestern U.S. Customers at locations across the country seem to agree that if you're looking for a quality steak perfect for a special occasion, Ruth's Chris is a win.
There are a few things that go into taking these cuts and turning them into something special, including a 28-day aging process, whichessentially pulls moisture out of the meat and concentrates the flavor. Ruth's Chris also puts heavy emphasis on marbling, which is what makes a good steak oh-so-tender. This is done in a broiler that reaches a whopping 1800 F. That pulls out all the flavor from the fat, bone, and marrow for a more complex steak.
Customers note that the price is worth it, and as of this writing, the Ruth's Chris location in Las Vegas has a solid 4.5 out of 5-star rating on Tripadvisor. One customer wrote, "Best steak I have EVER had. And I'm married to a butcher ... My husband and I shared the cowboy ribeye and I can't even describe how insanely delicious it was." Another wrote, "Our steak (and entire meal) was one of the best we have ever had."
Low: Outback
In 2024, it was widely reported that Outback Steakhouse was in a bad way. The chain had closed 41 locations, business was down across the board, and there were a few things at play here. Chatter on social media suggests that part of the problem is that Outback's steaks just aren't great. Tracking down some of the precise details of what goes into getting steaks on the plate at Outback is tricky, but according to Beef Magazine (via Mashed), the chain is one of the nation's largest bulk buyers of USDA Choice steaks.
That in itself isn't necessarily a bad thing: Choice is not as high-quality as Prime, it's still not terrible. However, there are still a lot of questions about just what happens to Outback's steaks before they're served. The chain says that the steaks are aged and seasoned — but according to one former employee on Reddit, chefs aren't seasoning to order, and they're using premade blends.
Let's check out the Tripadvisor rating for Outback's Las Vegas location, which has it sitting at 4 out of 5 stars. There are a lot of positive reviews, but let's also keep in mind that not everyone's rating their steak. Customers have written reviews like, "Marginal service and a sirloin steak so tough I couldn't finish it," and "Steak cooked wrong twice!" Some of the kinder reviews say things like, "The food was really pleasant," which is just sort of... fine, isn't it?
High: The Capital Grille
Back in 2012, The Capital Grille posted on Facebook to clarify that its Waygu beef was sourced from Idaho's Snake River Farms. It prides itself on having dedicated itself to raising American Wagyu beef cattle for more than half a century. What makes this such a big deal? Black angus and Japanese Waygu cows were crossed for an American version of this high-quality beef, and the resulting steaks are incredible. Meat sourced from these American Wagyu cows is known for having a flavorful complexity, exquisite marbling that leads to an unbeatable texture, and the next best thing to the Holy Grail of beef: Japanese Wagyu.
Fast forward years, and Capital Grille is still dry-aging steaks at each restaurant location before being carved by in-house butchers. If that sounds expensive, it is — but customers continuously say that it's worth the price tag.
Just look at The Capital Grille's Boston location. As of this writing, Tripadvisor ranks it number 10 of 2,387 restaurants in the city, and that's impressive. Wait staff is often credited for an extensive knowledge and insight into the steaks that are being served, and a kitchen staff that consistently puts out perfectly cooked steaks. "Had the bone in ribeye. To die for," wrote one diner, while another called it a "Heavenly experience. ... the steak was one of the best I ever had. ... All in all — a restaurant like a restaurant should be."
Low: Taco Bell
In early 2024, Taco Bell announced the debut of a new $3 Steak Soft Taco, made with lettuce, cheese, tomato, and an avocado sauce that admittedly sounds pretty amazing — but is it? In the Reddit thread titled, "Taco Bell steak is low quality but god tier," there are plenty of customers chiming in to say just how confusing the chain's steak is. "It has the texture of something like brisket or even pot roast rather than traditional steak," wrote one person. "It's just really flavorful and tasty. It definitely isn't high quality, but it for sure is delicious."
Information about where exactly Taco Bell gets its steak from isn't readily available, and all we were able to find is a report from 2011 saying that Tyson Foods Inc. was the chain's biggest meat supplier. That means we'll have to rely on what customers have to say. Although others describe it as having "the texture of a thick pile rug," others say that with the right amount of additional toppings, it's downright delicious.
There is a caveat here, and yes, there are plenty of people who say that it's just bad. Some say that it's overwhelmingly salty, with one person claiming to be a Taco Bell manager chiming in to say that since steak is only offered in a few items, it's more likely to sit around on the warmers all day.
High: Steak 48
Steak 48 made Chowhound's list of what to eat with just 24 hours in Philadelphia, and we're not the only ones who think it's worth a stop. Reviews over on Tripadvisor laud it for being a high-class sort of place with food and service to match, with one customer describing their steak like this: "I had a filet mignon, it was done to perfection and was like cutting butter."
What makes it so good? For starters, Steak 48 is open about its commitment to sustainably-sourced, premium steaks and Wagyu beef, but that's not all there is to it. If you're cooking at home, there are some steakhouse secrets that will take your meal to the next level. You're still at the mercy of your equipment, though, and Steak 48 relies on a 1800 F broiler for its steaks. Just what kind of steak you're getting varies, but in addition to serving Prime cuts, Steak 48 is also sourcing in-demand varieties like Kobe and Wagyu.
Other Steak 48 locations get glowing reviews, too. Tripadvisor ranks Steak 48 as 33 out of 8,541 Chicago restaurants, with one reviewer summing things up by simply saying, "Best steak I've ever had, anywhere." Another said it was "Not just a dinner but an event... One to write home about."
Low: Sizzler
Head to social media to see what people are saying about Sizzler, and you'll find a lot of threads on Reddit dedicated to Gen X and nostalgia. However, some Redditors argue that "They couldn't cook a steak, it was always overrun with kids, ... [and] your memories are pure nostalgia from a time with lower standards." Others say that it was fine for what it was, but when it comes to steak, you expect better than fine, right?
In 2024, Sizzler announced that it was going to be overhauling image and food alike, but wouldn't be changing the steaks. Details were scarce, with only a note that Sizzler cuts steaks in-house. What grade of steak customers are getting is unclear, even on the menu. That doesn't really inspire confidence, so what do customers say today?
At least some people on Tripadvisor are using "Sizzler quality steaks and Outback service" as a way to insult other restaurants, and one review of the Los Angeles location had this to say: "Steak was similar to very cheap/thin/fatty steak you might get at say a high school cafeteria — so much fat, I hardly got any steak to eat." Still, it's worth noting that the restaurant had an overall rating of 4.0 out of 5 stars, but most of the good things were said about the salad bar, not the steak.
High: Claim Jumper
One of the nice things about Claim Jumper is that it very clearly states on the menu that steaks are USDA Prime cuts of meat. Customers want to know what they're going to be ordering before they make the commitment to go there, after all, and Claim Jumper's straightforward labeling is undoubtedly appreciated. Unfortuantely, details of exactly where these steaks are coming from are scarce, but Prime cuts are a win.
Most Claim Jumper locations on Tripadvisor have around a 4.0 out of 5-star rating, and it's worth mentioning that there's a lot more on the menu here than just steaks. One customer at the Costa Mesa location described the steak as "one of the best restaurant steaks I have had in a long time. Tender, juicy, and cooked as requested." A customer in Laughlin, Nevada, was excited to find steak and eggs on the menu.
Still, it does seem as though there's a caveat here that's best summed up with the help of a customer at the Tualatin, Oregon, location. They wrote, "The steak was 'perfect" and "A+," but much of the rest of the meal was lackluster. It's also possible that customer experiences can vary based on location, so in spite of the chain's commitment to serving USDA Prime, it still might be a bit of a gamble.
Low: Chili's
Chili's menu uses words like "thick-cut" and "100% USDA Ribeye & Choice sirloin," and to be clear, there's absolutely nothing wrong with Choice. Do a deep dive into the top beef grades and what they mean, and you'll find Choice is in the top three (between Prime and Select). Where Chili's seems to fall flat is in the execution of the steak dishes.
It's pretty easy to find Tripadvisor reviews of customers who were displeased with what they were served, including one in Dunwoody, Georgia, who titled their review, "Disappointment City." Reddit has a mixed set of reviews. In another thread complaining about Chili's inability to properly cook a steak, there was this conversation thread, highlighting the lack of consistency.
That being said, change could be on the horizon. In early 2023, Chili's announced it was testing high-tech grills that are designed to cook a steak to a perfect medium temperature every time in just three minutes. Chili's head Kevin Hochman told Insider that it would be a game changer, and it was estimated that the new system would save millions. To put things in perspective, Chili's has been losing between $5 and $6 million a year from steaks that customers are dissatisfied with, so it'll be interesting to see what the future brings.