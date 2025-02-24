Why You Should Avoid Ordering This Popular Appetizer At Italian Restaurants

It's hard to go wrong with a night out at an Italian restaurant. The menu almost always has something everyone likes, and fresh pasta, house-made bread, and chicken cutlets are some of the best comfort foods out there. Still, there are some menu items to avoid in fine Italian restaurants — primarily, those with Italian-American roots as opposed to true Italian origins. And sadly, mozzarella sticks top that list.

The concept of a mozzarella stick was first invented in France, but the mozzarella sticks we know today come from none other than America's cheese capital, Wisconsin. Not only are they not authentically Italian, but you shouldn't order them from an Italian restaurant because there's a good chance they won't be made fresh. Chefs in authentic Italian restaurants take pride in their dishes prepared to order, and they put more love into those true-to-Italy foods like traditional fettuccine Alfredo (hold the heavy cream, please) and cacio e pepe.

"I have the cynical view that most restaurants are just buying frozen breaded mozzarella sticks and throwing them in their deep fryer," chef Sedona Kusler of Portland's Montelupo told Eat This, Not That! And in that case, you're better off not paying for them.