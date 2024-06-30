The Canned Shortcut You Need For Craveable Quesadillas

With their perfect blend of carby goodness and potential for photo-worthy cheese pulls, quesadillas are often the go-to food when the munchies or the midnight snack-attack strikes. Urgency is the common hallmark of this situation — you need that quesadilla sooner rather than later. You could go with the vegetarian version and have a plateful of goodness ready in a few minutes, but sometimes you're just craving the extra satisfaction of a protein. Chicken is a common option in this case, but when that 'dilla urge hits, the last thing you're in the mood for is to take out a chicken breast, flatten it into submission, cook it up to temp, and shred it.

The solution to your snack dilemma lies in a can. Canned chicken (we're talking about the kind that comes in pieces like canned tuna, not those long cans of whole chicken) are a major boon in situations like these. They're fully cooked, taste like what they're supposed to, and have a shelf life of three to five years, so you can stock up to have them on hand in snack emergencies. All you have to do is pop open the lid and, in just a few steps, you'll have that quesadilla plated, garnished, and ready for devouring in just about the amount of time the meatless version would have taken you.