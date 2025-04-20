Trader Joe's Gluten-Free Desserts, Ranked

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Trader Joe's is absolutely awash in delectable items. From sweet treats to an impressive range of snacks, from meats to a truly staggering array of cheeses, you can check off your entire grocery list at this nationwide chain.

But what about TJ's gluten-free dessert options? Turns out they've got quite a few, so we decided to test them all. To do so, we invited family friends over, because the mom has celiac disease and cannot tolerate gluten in any amount. We felt that since she has such a wide range of experience with gluten-free baked goods, her opinion — and that of her family, which eats predominantly gluten-free products as well — would be valuable. Thus, this taste test brought quite a crowd to the table: the husband, small girl, and small boy of standard taste tests (see: our rankings of Trader Joe's frozen pizzas and flatbreads), as well as a loaner husband, wife, and two small girls.

Note that many of the products below are better when accompanied by a beverage. If you're eating a muffin or madeleine, we recommend coffee or tea. For a cookie, a classic glass of milk is best for dunking ... but that's just us. Without further ado, here are several gluten-free TJ's treats, ranked for your consideration.