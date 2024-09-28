18 Candies That Are Actually Gluten-Free
Humans like candy. A lot. In fact, making and eating it are time-honored pastimes attributed to the Ancient Egyptians, who might have originated the sweet treat in 2,000 to 1,500 BCE. Peoples throughout China, Greece, Rome, and the Middle East also enjoyed confections in bygone millennia, so it's hard to know who's really responsible for its invention. Suffice it to say, someone was going to come up with candy eventually, and it's just as popular today as it ever was — probably even more so. At the very least, there's more to choose from.
Too bad so many candies have wheat or other gluten-containing ingredients, even when you wouldn't expect them to. (Eyeballing you, black licorice.) This limits the list for anyone with celiac disease or a gluten sensitivity, making Halloween a holiday for caution. The same goes for winter and spring holidays, birthday parties, and just about any other event of note.
So, what's a gluten-free person to do? Especially given the fact that you can't always find a straight answer on a candy company's website, since products and ingredients change so often? Take heart: Chowhound did the research for you. Here are 18 GF candies to check out today.
1. Skittles
Everyone loves Skittles (even though they did betray us by changing the green one from lime to green apple flavor for a while there). The good news is, you don't need to put in any extra work to enjoy them if you have celiac disease or gluten sensitivity. In addition to being vegan, Skittles are GF in all flavors, including original, sour, and other spinoffs. If you're not sure about a unique flavor, you can check the bag to determine the allergens that flavor may contain.
Do note that Skittles are manufactured in facilities that don't rigorously test for cross-contamination. Also, the ingredients may be different in other countries, and you can't count on everyone to hand out on-brand Skittles for Halloween or at parties, so make sure you're getting the right ones, made by Mars Wrigley. If you are highly gluten-sensitive, you can always opt to test Skittles with a home gluten-detector kit. This goes for all other candies as well.
2. Tootsie Rolls
Tootsie rolls, with an incredible combination of chocolate flavor and caramel texture, seem like someone mixed up salted chocolate caramels until they were perfectly smooth and then put them in a paper wrapper. (Fun fact: Leo Hirshfield named his fledgling company "Tootsie" because it was the nickname of his 5-year-old daughter, Clara. Talk about sweet.)
The good news is that everything made by the Tootsie Company is gluten-free. This goes for the Tootsie Roll's close relative, the Tootsie Pop, as well. All products are completely devoid of wheat, barley, rye, oats, triticale, and spelt, as is the food-safe dust they use on their conveyor belts. They're careful to note, however, that they use both corn and soy. Unless you have other allergies, though, you can safely enjoy Tootsie Rolls. Bonus points if they come from someone's pocket and are pre-warmed. Kind of gross, kind of amazing, right?
3. Scottie Dogs
As mentioned, licorice is rarely gluten-free. This might seem odd, since it doesn't contain any cookies or wafers, but is rather a gummy candy. Plus, licorice roots themselves are free of gluten. However, most companies use gluten to get licorice to bind and form that bite we all know and love, which leaves GF folks out in the cold.
Enter Scottie Dogs. Now, if you're thinking "Scottie Dogs? Why does that ring a faint bell? [insert puzzled face emoji]?" then you're not alone. These aren't as common on gas station shelves today but are instead a treat for the older set. Put them in the same category as Necco Wafers and Sugar Daddy caramels, if you will.
However, most people actually have seen Scottie Dogs: little red or black licorice bites in the shape of pooches. Both the red and black versions are gluten-free, as well as free from milk, peanuts, soy, and eggs. So in addition to being plain delicious, they're ideal for those who have a range of sensitivities.
4. Peeps
Everyone's favorite Easter marshmallow, the Peep, is a gluten-free sweet treat that is kid-tested and parent-approved. And even venerable person approved. (Just saying, this writer's grandmother could not get enough of the good ol' chicks. She would intentionally open the packages and then leave them on a shelf to get stale for a few weeks before eating. Different strokes, folks.)
Peeps have a surprisingly long history. While confectionary animals have existed for hundreds of years, modern marshmallow critters have been with us for at least a century. Peeps offers a massive number of flavor variations, as of today: Sour Watermelon, Dr Pepper, Chocolate Pudding, Hot Tamales, and Kettle Corn are only a few of their more creative options.
Again though, and this can't be overstated, never trust that every variation of a candy is gluten-free. Always do your research, especially if you're buying a seasonal variation (e.g. Christmas-themed Peeps versus the standard Easter chicks).
5. See's chocolates
Happily, for folks who grew up eating waaaaay too many See's chocolates during the holidays (guilty), the entirety of the See's candy line is gluten-free. That includes the nuts, chews, truffles, soft centers, lollipops, and more. If you're looking for a GF treat for a special someone, you can feel fairly safe buying anything at the chocolate counter and almost anything in the store.
It's worth nothing, though, that See's doesn't guarantee that everything in its shops or online is gluten-free. It does partner with a few brands whose products may be made in facilities that process gluten, such as the candy canes, hot cocoa, and chocolate-covered coffee beans, to name a few. While even these products don't contain gluten, they may be manufactured in facilities that contain it. Whether or not you feel these are safe to eat will depend on the severity of the allergy.
6. Smarties
If you're not one for super strong sour candies (some of which even come with a health warning), then Smarties may be for you. They have a fruity flavor, a mildly sour punch, and just the right amount of chalkiness à la old-fashioned candies of old. Wrapped in a cute little tube that showcases the brightly colored disks and fits neatly in the palm of your hand, Smarties are a Halloween favorite.
They have been, in fact, since the 1940s. Not only are the classic Smarties gluten-free, but so is everything else made by the Smarties Candy Company. Unlike some of the other candies on this list, they not only state that their products are free of gluten but also that they are safe for those with Celiac disease. That's a strong promise that means you don't have to test them.
7. York Patties
Gluten-free and kosher, traditional York Peppermint Patties are a delicious must-have on your no-wheat candy list. They have a lovely peppermint bite without being overwhelming and are of course coated with the exact right proportions of chocolate. Soft, melty, and perfect for the movie theater, they're a classic for a reason. You can find York Patties at the grocery store, at candy shops, at many a deli, and online in many flavors.
Watch out for other varieties, though, as only the regular and sugar-free patties are gluten-free; other varieties like the Minis and Shapes are not. Plus, as with all the candies listed here (and anywhere), you should never assume that every variety is gluten-free, since some specialty types may have gluten or gluten-containing products in them. If you love chocolate and peppermint and want to enjoy it without worry, just opt for the regular patties in the standard silver wrapper.
8. Jelly Belly jelly beans
Every flavor of Jelly Belly is gluten-free — and thank goodness, because there is hands-down no better jelly bean on the planet. There are more than 100 flavors, 50 of which you can buy on their own. You can find the rest of the flavors as part of their mixes, which range from Krispy Kreme to Cold Stone to Soda Pop Shoppe to Harry Potter ... and so much more. They're also peanut-, dairy-, and fat-free, and vegetarian to boot.
Although this writer has trouble understanding why anyone would want to eat anything other than Jelly Belly jelly beans, it is possible that you're craving a different variety of bean. In that case, make sure to check the packaging. While some are, not all jelly beans are guaranteed to be gluten-free, and some are made in facilities that also handle gluten-containing products, even if they are GF themselves. Safe bets include the Jelly Bean Factory and Jolly Rancher jelly beans.
9. GIN GINS
Some like it hot, and for those people, gluten-free and vegan Gin Gins are a win. With a sweet and spicy kick, these soft, chewy candy bites come individually wrapped and with many flavor options. They're known to help with nausea and motion sickness, but they're also just super yummy if you're a ginger fan. Many people carry them around to sate a sweet tooth, while others always have them on hand for the mild indigestion that comes with an overly indulgent brunch or buffet.
The Ginger People (the company that make Gin Gins( seem to have admirable agricultural practices, too. Its ginger is farmed close to their factories to minimize the carbon footprint, and while the candies do have refined sugar, that is its only sweetener. The Ginger People eschew artificial additives such as corn syrup. And apparently Gin Gins were voted "Best Candy" by the Fiery Foods Association, because that's a thing.
10. Welch's Fruit Snacks
Although the "fruit" in the label might lend a veneer of healthfulness, let's face it: fruit snacks are just candy. They're made with sugar and flavorings just like any other kind of fruit-based sweet treat. However, there's a strong argument that Welch's at least makes the best fruit snack around, and you'll usually find them at the grocery store and movie theater. The good news? They're gluten-free.
The extra good news? Welch's offers a variety of other products that are also gluten-free. These include Welch's Fruitfuls Fruit Strips, Welch's Fruit 'n Yogurt Snacks, Welch's Fruit Rolls, and Welch's Juicefuls. If you're a fan of somewhat natural and very squishy fruit-flavored candies, this is the way to go. You should be aware that some Welch's products are made with gelatin, while others may be processed in facilities that also process nuts. The ingredient label should advertise all the allergens so you can be sure.
11. Starburst
If you've ever fought with your sibling for the last pink Starburst, then no one needs to tell you what an important cultural sensation these brightly colored squares of taffy represent. Made by Mars Wrigley, they were originally called Opal Fruits ... unsurprising giving their bright sheen upon unwrapping. Not only do they look charming in their square tube, but they are also safe for the gluten-free set and come in absolutely mind-boggling flavor varieties. Just know that this declaration is restricted to the United States. In countries such as New Zealand or Australia, they may contain wheat flour.
Oh, and if you're really dedicated to those pink Starburst, you can buy a package that contains only pink and red flavors to better satisfy your particular brand of sweet tooth. Say goodbye to fighting with your siblings (or, ahem, your partners, friends, parents, coworkers, bosses, or elected representatives).
12. Reese's Cups
Anyone who's ever gone trick-or-treating has been the recipient of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. Wrapped in bright orange paper for the regular size, or shiny golden wrapping for the Minis, they're tons of fun to open and eat. Today, they even come in Big Cup, Jump, and Extra Mini sizes, so no candy lover will ever feel as though they're without options. (Which, granted, really isn't a thing.)
For the most part, Reese's delicious peanut butter cups are gluten-free. You just have to watch out for the seasonal varieties, which may have gluten-containing products in them. Think Christmas trees and Easter eggs, both of which have gluten-containing products. Also, do note that there are tons of knockoff peanut butter cups, and there is no guarantee that these are gluten-free. Always check the brand (Hershey makes the official Reese's) and packaging before consuming or giving to someone who has a gluten sensitivity.
13. Mike and Ike
Just Born, the candy company established in 1923 that is also responsible for everyone's favorite Peeps, also makes Mike and Ike. (Yes, although it sounds weird, the proper term is singular.) With their bright primary colors and juicy fruit flavors, Mike and Ike are a crowd favorite and less intense than their cousins the Hot Tamales, though both are gluten-free.
According to an email from the company recorded on the Celiac Foundation website, it makes all of its products with corn rather than wheat products, including the starch they use in products such as jelly beans. However, that doesn't mean its facilities are completely uncontaminated by gluten-containing products. Mike and Ike are likely a safe bet for those with a gluten sensitivity, but not necessarily for those with a true allergy or Celiac disease. This might be another opportunity for a home test.
14. Dum-Dums
If you like hard candies (like those old-fashioned strawberry lozenges you see at the register in restaurants) but prefer a stick, then Dum-Dums are a great option. They're sweet, come in tons of flavors, and are nice and small. And let's get real, committing to a Blow Pop can be A Whole Thing, so a more manageable treat might be more your style. The good news? Dum-Dums are totally gluten-free. Although they are not certified as such, none of their flavors contain any gluten products, so you can safely enjoy them.
But we warned. As this writer's children like to say, you better keep some Smarties on hand if you're going to eat Dum-Dums. (Just kidding. Science hasn't found any evidence that Dum-Dums make you dumber ... although research does indicate that sugar lowers your IQ, so maybe there's something to it after all.)
15. Brach's Natural Candy Corn
If there is one candy most people associate with Spooky Season, it's candy corn. Rightly so. With their adorable corn kernel shape (and the mixes that contain this writer's No. 1 favorite candy, the Brach's mellowcream pumpkin), they're just so darn Halloweeny. But are they gluten-free, you're wondering?
The old-time favorite Brach's candy corn (owned by Farley's & Sathers) isn't reliant on wheat for its smooth texture or honeyed taste, and it is therefore free of gluten-containing products. However, the company makes no claim about gluten-free facilities and manufacturing processes, which means it has a higher chance of contamination. Plus, recipes change, so always check the packaging.
Currently, Jelly Belly makes a gourmet candy corn as well. If you're willing to sacrifice a bit of that Brach's goodness for the sake of someone with a high gluten intolerance, you'll be happy to know that it claims its products are gluten-free. If you're going to eat other non-Brach's candy corn (and you should where possible, because all candy corn is a good idea), make sure to check the label as well.
16. Swedish Fish
Among the more polarizing candies, Swedish fish are highly chewy. (Take it from someone who knows: don't eat Swedish Fish if you have braces or glue-in retainers. You may well live to regret it, and you will at least live to get a lecture from your orthodontist.) However you may feel about them, it's at least good to know they're gluten-free.
While the classic Swedish Fish most people think of are red, and you can get them in red-only packages, they also come in multiple colors and flavors. Think black licorice, berry-flavored, soft and chewy, Christmas colors, and more. Note that this refers only to the Cadbury Adams varieties, but there are a number of Swedish Fish knockoffs that may not be gluten-free. Also note that even though Cadbury Adams Swedish fish are gluten-free in principle due to a lack of gluten ingredients, the package does not have a GF mark, meaning they may make them in a tainted facility.
17. Butterfingers
This is a serious question: Does anyone not love a Butterfinger bar? They're the perfect combination of crispy peanut butter (which is a miracle of modern science in and of itself), covered with chocolate, perfectly melty and crumbly in just the right way. Plus, they come in a range of sizes and are gluten-free, which is impressive, since it tastes like you're eating a flaky pastry cookie.
However, beware: As of right now, only the original flavor is gluten-free. Many others are not, including the Crisp, Pumpkins, Hearts, Jingles, and other versions you may find online, at the grocery store, or in Halloween handouts. Even the Giant Butterfinger, which is the size of a small loaf of bread, is gluten-full, despite the fact that it has the same flavor profile. In other words, you'll have to stick to the basics on this one.
18. Bar chocolate
Many types of bar chocolate are completely gluten-free. Indeed, chocolate in its natural form contains no gluten. This is true for white, milk, and dark variations, though any of these may have added gluten-containing ingredients. Thus, make sure to check the ingredients label and ascertain that the chocolate bar was produced in a facility free of other gluten-containing products.
Bar chocolate deserves its place on this list for another reason, though. Although many of these candies make for fun additions to cookies, ice cream, and so on, bar and baker's chocolate are the only true baking ingredients on the list. It is often called for in cakes, brownies, cookies, and frosting, and it's hard to substitute cocoa powder for the waxy, smooth consistency of what you'll find in chocolate bars. Therefore, it's important that the GF set knows how easy it is to find chocolate to bake with, so spread the gospel of chocolatey good news!