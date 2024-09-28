18 Candies That Are Actually Gluten-Free

Humans like candy. A lot. In fact, making and eating it are time-honored pastimes attributed to the Ancient Egyptians, who might have originated the sweet treat in 2,000 to 1,500 BCE. Peoples throughout China, Greece, Rome, and the Middle East also enjoyed confections in bygone millennia, so it's hard to know who's really responsible for its invention. Suffice it to say, someone was going to come up with candy eventually, and it's just as popular today as it ever was — probably even more so. At the very least, there's more to choose from.

Too bad so many candies have wheat or other gluten-containing ingredients, even when you wouldn't expect them to. (Eyeballing you, black licorice.) This limits the list for anyone with celiac disease or a gluten sensitivity, making Halloween a holiday for caution. The same goes for winter and spring holidays, birthday parties, and just about any other event of note.

So, what's a gluten-free person to do? Especially given the fact that you can't always find a straight answer on a candy company's website, since products and ingredients change so often? Take heart: Chowhound did the research for you. Here are 18 GF candies to check out today.