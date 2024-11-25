Why Do Some US Regions Call Soda Pop?

"Soda" or "pop"? That is the question, and like ketchup on hotdogs in Chicago, people feel very strongly about it. The reason many people refer to soda as "pop" is due to regional differences in dialect, which is also how you get words like "ya'll" and "youse" and differences like "sneakers" and "tennis shoes." Regional differences in dialects arise for many reasons, including settlement patterns, geographic location, and influences from various languages and accents.

In the case of "pop" versus "soda," the differences started back in the 1820s when the word "soda pop" was used to describe a beverage of mineral water, now known as "seltzer." A bit over a decade later, "soda" was the go-to word for carbonated water, and by the 1840s, it had become a staple at pharmacies and drugstores that housed soda counters. By the 1920s, "pop" and "soda" had become slang terms for fizzy beverages, and "bottle of pop" was particularly common in the flapper subculture.

While the exact distribution of terms is hard to trace, the rise of these two terms grew gradually over time, and as more people in a region used one, it caught on and stuck. Take Minnesota, for example; out of 13,802 questionnaire answerers on Pop vs Soda, 11,627 stated they said "pop," while only 1,745 said "soda." Meanwhile, if you head to Massachusetts, where one of the first soda fountains opened, 5,874 participants said "soda" out of 8,112 responses.