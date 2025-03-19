What Flavor Is Moxie Soda?

Despite its odd and contentious taste, Moxie soda is still available. The drink is now owned by The Coca-Cola Company and is still produced with Thompson's original recipe, though some Moxie fans believe it sports a sweeter taste today. Possible explanations tossed around on Reddit include a difference between how people perceived the bitter flavors as kids versus as adults and the fact that some bottlers now use high-fructose corn syrup instead of the original cane sugar.

While it is a little difficult to find, you can get it online and in various stores across the United States, though it's kind of pricey if you buy it online. A 24-pack of Moxie soda on Amazon costs around $30. Or you can opt for a six-pack of Moxie cans for around $20.

However you feel about it, the soda's unique taste was so beloved in Thompson's home state that in 2005, it became Maine's official soft drink. Today, the Matthews Museum of Maine Heritage in Union, Maine, sports a selection of Moxie memorabilia. While Thompson died in 1903, his iconic drink keeps his legacy alive over 100 years later. And though Moxie may not be the magical medicine Thompson had dreamt it would be, it still provides its die-hard fans a little taste of the past.