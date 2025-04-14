13 Toppings Your Fried Pork Tenderloin Sandwich Deserves

Midwesterners are proud to claim the fried pork tenderloin as their own. The deep-fried frisbee of a sandwich recalls the German schnitzel, with only a hamburger bun hoisting its floppy girth. Although its popularity spans states, the best pork tenderloin sandwiches tend to be linked to Indiana. This could be because they were (likely) invented there. At the turn of the century, a dining room by the name of Nick's Kitchen supposedly dredged the first cutlet of its kind in the Hoosier State

In the purist camp, slathering on condiment after condiment would be viewed as a desecration of the sandwich's simple foundation. Yet among plenty of fans, the limits of garnishing are virtually unheard of. As the owner of Goldie's Ice Cream Shoppe in Prairie City, Iowa (awarded the Hawkeye State's best tenderloin in 2009), Brad Magg has witnessed the everything-goes approach to fixing up the Hoosier classic. "Pork tenderloins are like pizza," Magg notes. "There are not many things that are bad on them, but everyone's preferences can vary greatly."

In our opinion, the comparison rings true. After conversing with experts who've perfected the specialty, Chowhound can confirm there are many toppings fit for adorning this unique, breaded behemoth. Some choices might befuddle readers, but the method to the madness will be clear in our explanations. Step things up with these 13 tasty ideas.