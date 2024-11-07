The State Known For Having The Best Pork Tenderloin Sandwiches
It's been more than 250 years since the sandwich we know and love today was first invented — two pieces of bread with pretty much anything you want in between. It can be as simple as a slice of grilled cheese, or as complex as a toppings-loaded dish with meats, veggies, and plenty of condiments. But if you head to Indiana, you'll find the pork tenderloin sandwich, which has become a statewide staple that even has its own food trail for intrepid eaters set on trying as many of these meaty bun-bound marvels as they want.
This sandwich got its start in the Hoosier State more than 100 years ago, when a restaurant owner named Nick Freienstein decided to take the classic veal tenderloin, popular in Germany, and substitute it with a thin piece of fried pork. His restaurant, Nick's Kitchen in Huntington, which opened in 1908, is credited with starting it all, and it's still open today for customers to stop in and enjoy the "original tenderloin."
Get to know the pork tenderloin sandwich
The most obvious ingredient here is pork, but there is some technique to getting the meat just right. It starts with a high-quality pork tenderloin, which is then gently pounded with a meat mallot to thin it out; it should be no more than about a half-inch thick. That piece of pork is then dredged in salted flour, dipped in egg wash, and coated in a layer of Saltine crackers, a favorite of Ree Drummond (you can also use regular breadcrumbs), plus additional seasonings like garlic powder and paprika. From there, the tenderloin is fried in shallow oil until it reaches that perfect golden color. Notably, the tenderloins are often far bigger than the bun between which they sit; that's all part of the tradition. The buns should be toasted, too, to help handle the grease that comes with the fried pork.
Similarly to burgers, pork tenderloin sandwich toppings are up to the consumer. However, the most traditional way to eat it in Indiana is with a classic lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise combination. Over the years, other add-ons, such as pickles and mustard, have also become acceptable, but the toppings shouldn't completely overshadow the pork's flavor.