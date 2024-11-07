The State Known For Having The Best Pork Tenderloin Sandwiches

It's been more than 250 years since the sandwich we know and love today was first invented — two pieces of bread with pretty much anything you want in between. It can be as simple as a slice of grilled cheese, or as complex as a toppings-loaded dish with meats, veggies, and plenty of condiments. But if you head to Indiana, you'll find the pork tenderloin sandwich, which has become a statewide staple that even has its own food trail for intrepid eaters set on trying as many of these meaty bun-bound marvels as they want.

This sandwich got its start in the Hoosier State more than 100 years ago, when a restaurant owner named Nick Freienstein decided to take the classic veal tenderloin, popular in Germany, and substitute it with a thin piece of fried pork. His restaurant, Nick's Kitchen in Huntington, which opened in 1908, is credited with starting it all, and it's still open today for customers to stop in and enjoy the "original tenderloin."