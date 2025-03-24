When It Comes To Extra Pantry Storage, You're Totally Ignoring This Part Of The Kitchen

The best part about turning your island's open shelving into a miniature pantry is having things you use frequently close to your cooking space. Instead of rummaging in your cabinets for chickpea flour or red lentils to make your favorite vegan breakfast, just grab the canister, scoop out what you need, and slip it back on the shelf. It also makes it easier to see when you need to add your favorite pantry staples to the shopping list.

Stylish rods like these AIZESI Spring Tension Curtain Rods can easily adjust to the width of the shelves in the island and are held in place by rubber caps on the ends. Since they're spring loaded and not screwed into place, you can move or adjust them any time to clean the shelves or rearrange your canisters. These (and most other brands') tension rods also come in a variety of colors, from classic white and black to chrome, gold, and even imitation wood grain, allowing you to choose an aesthetic that looks best in your kitchen.

If you don't have a kitchen island with open shelving, don't fret. This hack also works with open cabinetry, provided the shelves have solid sides, so the rods have something to press against to stay in place. You can also install narrow shelving between two cabinets, expanding the storage in your kitchen, while giving the "dead" space a new life.