When It Comes To Extra Pantry Storage, You're Totally Ignoring This Part Of The Kitchen
Apart from the tools and appliances actually required to cook, storage may be the most important aspect of any kitchen, especially when it comes to shelf-stable pantry items. A well-stocked pantry typically makes it easier to prepare home-cooked meals on a daily basis, which is often healthier and much less expensive than ordering in. Of course, not all kitchens are created equal, and many people simply don't have the space to dedicate an entire room (or even a cabinet) to pantry storage. That's where creativity and a bit of ingenuity come into play. Whether you have a tiny kitchen in a big house or limited room in a cookie cutter apartment, there are plenty of clever ways to maximize storage space — particularly if you have a kitchen island.
Whether stationary or on wheels, kitchen islands are a lifesaver for increasing storage space. They don't take up much real estate, offer extra counter space, and most of them also come with shelving or cabinets perfect for transforming into your very own mini pantry. Even open cabinets nestled under the counter can hold stylish, transparent containers of dried pasta, beans, flour, and anything else you cook with daily. Just add metallic tension rods to hold the containers in place. This prevents the pantry items from being jostled and broken while ensuring they're still easily accessible.
From open shelving to mini pantry with one simple upgrade
The best part about turning your island's open shelving into a miniature pantry is having things you use frequently close to your cooking space. Instead of rummaging in your cabinets for chickpea flour or red lentils to make your favorite vegan breakfast, just grab the canister, scoop out what you need, and slip it back on the shelf. It also makes it easier to see when you need to add your favorite pantry staples to the shopping list.
Stylish rods like these AIZESI Spring Tension Curtain Rods can easily adjust to the width of the shelves in the island and are held in place by rubber caps on the ends. Since they're spring loaded and not screwed into place, you can move or adjust them any time to clean the shelves or rearrange your canisters. These (and most other brands') tension rods also come in a variety of colors, from classic white and black to chrome, gold, and even imitation wood grain, allowing you to choose an aesthetic that looks best in your kitchen.
If you don't have a kitchen island with open shelving, don't fret. This hack also works with open cabinetry, provided the shelves have solid sides, so the rods have something to press against to stay in place. You can also install narrow shelving between two cabinets, expanding the storage in your kitchen, while giving the "dead" space a new life.