Oklahoma's Most Infamous Lamb Dish Is Crispy, Dippable, And Adventurous

There are some pretty wild dishes out there. Some are so unique that you'll only find them in a few isolated parts of the country, like Oklahoma's infamous lamb fries. If you've ever tried Rocky Mountain oysters, then you might have a sneaky suspicion why lamb fries are a dish that hasn't it made its way to mainstream menus. Instead, they tend to attract the more adventurous eaters of the world who aren't turned off by the fact that they are deep fried bites of lamb testicle.

A far cry from a perfectly roasted leg of lamb, lamb fries are definitely not your typical cut of meat. And while there are some cuts of lamb you'll definitely want to grab on your next Costco trip, you probably won't find these little guys in the meat section. Made from testicles that have been battered and deep fried to golden perfection, lamb fries are a holdover from a time when ranchers used every possible part of the animal out of necessity to feed hungry settlers.

Like many of the wildest burgers you can order In America, lamb fries aren't something you'll find everywhere. Instead, the practice of eating lamb testicles is fairly limited to only a few states in addition to Oklahoma, namely Nevada, Kentucky, and Texas. To get the uniform shape and size that has earned them the moniker of "fries," the animals are slaughtered at the same age, so the testicles are always roughly the same size and are able to be sliced into uniform pieces that resemble French fries, then breaded and fried a beautiful golden brown.