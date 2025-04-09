12 Wildest Burgers You Can Order In America

A beef patty and melty cheese slice doused in ketchup and placed inside a bun are all you need to make the most iconic American food of all time. It's also what legendary chef Anthony Bourdain believed was necessary for the perfect burger. His "less is more" approach even claimed that while tomatoes and lettuce were acceptable additions, they made the burger "structurally more difficult to eat," he told Insider Tech. Some restaurant chefs around the country, however, vehemently oppose Bourdain's simplistic view, unabashedly adding unorthodox ingredients to the tangy, umami meal or piling on every meat imaginable for an Instagrammable yet challenging dining experience.

The burger has existed as far back as ancient Rome; however, it didn't become the handheld meal in a bun that we know and love today until the late 19th century when it began popping up in various roadside restaurants and fair carts. After the burger's official debut at the 1904 St. Louis World's Fair, it was game over for the hearts and taste buds of Americans. Most people have kept up their love affair with burgers, which remain among the most popular foods in the U.S.

These days, you can find every type of burger under the sun, from classic favorites to diet-friendly lettuce buns or gourmet variations with caramelized onions and Wagyu beef. It's safe to say there's a burger in America for every diet, taste, and budget. The most adventurous eaters and hungriest foodies among us will appreciate this list of some of the wildest burgers the country has to offer.