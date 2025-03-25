The One Meat That's Always A Better Deal At Costco Than The Grocery Store

While there are many cuts of lamb to choose from, including the ribs, leg, and shoulder (which is the best cut for making lamb burgers), the focus here is on good old loin chops. At around 4 or 5 ounces each and running half an inch to an inch thick, they're perfect morsels of succulent, fragrant red meat. At the Costco in Issaquah, Washington, where the company is headquartered, you'll find Kirkland brand lamb from Australia. You get 10 large, lightly marbled chops per pack for $7.99 per pound, or around $24 to $29 for a pack, depending on actual weight. Elsewhere online, others have spotted the lamb at $6.99 and even $5.99 per pound in an eight-pack, so prices and portions may vary by location. Of course, tariff wars could also affect prices moving forward.

Compared to Costco, at a nearby Safeway, three-packs of Open Nature Australian lamb loin chops sell for $11.99 per pound. The ones we saw were on the smaller side but still looked good. At this particular Safeway, you can sometimes score chops at half cost on their sell-by date, but it's unusual. It should be noted that the best price for Costco's lamb loin chops may be in-store. A quick glance at Costco online (adjusted for location) shows packs of the same chops at $9.35 per pound. Eight or 10 lamb chops may seem like a lot of meat, but you can always freeze some for later, as long as you're freezing it the right way.