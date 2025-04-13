How To Adjust The Heat In Your Spicy Cocktails

The infusion method will result in an overt pepperiness. Infusing a bit of lime or adding a splash of fruit juice can bring more balance. The alcohol to pair with peppers is going to be blanco tequila for its tasting notes of herbs and citrus. It's a Mexican drink that's been paired with the heat and sourness of Mexican cuisine from the beginning. Vodka is another solid choice for its neutrality, and white rum is good for balancing out spicier ingredients with its sweetness. Any of these are good for infusions or mixing with hot ingredients on their own.

Hot honey can upgrade a cocktail with its syrupy consistency and unique taste. You can find a quality hot honey online or make it at home by simmering honey, peppers, and distilled white vinegar or apple cider vinegar together. Just be prepared to scrub the pot afterward.

Syrups are another way to bring the heat to a cocktail. Simple syrup is just equal parts water and sugar, so you can simmer it with any spicy ingredients you love. Aside from the obvious peppers, cinnamon and ginger root powder are full of warmth and freshness that can play well with spicy, bitter, and sweet elements in a drink. Tajín is a seasoning blend that's become popular for food and drinks alike, especially for decorating the cocktail glass rim. You don't have to break a sweat while mixing spicy margaritas and customizing cantaritos.