The Expert Tips You Need For Perfect Hot Cocktails

In addition to focusing on the temperature of the cocktail itself, you'll want to preheat the glassware, too. In his exclusive talk with Chowhound, Justin Lavenue explained that employing a vessel straight off of the shelf will "rob the drink of some of its heat" after pouring. So although it may not seem like an essential consideration, a short pre-warming step is hugely helpful.

The maneuver is straightforward: "Heat the drinkware with hot water, then dump the hot water out," Lavenue advised. Just a couple minutes will attain the desired result. If you're running low on time, run a glass with water in the microwave for 10 seconds. It's the cocktail-making equivalent of chilling to keep frozen drinks cold. Just make sure your serving vessel is sturdy enough to take the heat — avoid thin glass when you're unsure. After all, selecting the proper cocktail glass and knowing how to use it is a fundamental part of mixology.

Undoubtedly, the glass warming step does add another logistical step to the process. If you're in a rush — or have many rounds to craft — then accommodate by warming the cocktail. Lavenue and his team "suggest heating the drink to 175 to 185 degrees Fahrenheit to account for the reduction in temperature." Just remember that this may influence the cocktail's palate.