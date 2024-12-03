The Expert Tips You Need For Perfect Hot Cocktails
From boozy short slings to elaborate multi-ingredient punches, cocktails come in many shapes and sizes. And when the weather's chilly outside — or if the mood just strikes — you might want to try out a hot cocktail. In addition to a delicious riff like a flavored vodka-spiked coffee, there's also an exciting realm of established warm mixed drinks. While more popular at prior times in history, it's still a drink category worth exploring.
Hot cocktails leave behind classic preparation templates and in favor of an alternate formula. Navigating such new mixology possibilities can feel intimidating. Thankfully, Justin Lavenue offers some advice on crafting such hot beverages. As owner and operator of The Roosevelt Room, The Eleanor, and RoadHaus Mobile Cocktails in Austin, he's certainly well-versed in all manner of mixology. Speaking exclusively to Chowhound, he revealed tips that span the range of hot cocktail mastery, from managing temperatures to constructing drink ratios and avoiding common pitfalls. Follow these suggestions and you'll be ready for delicious hot beverages in a pinch.
Aim for a cocktail temperature of 150 to 165 degrees Fahrenheit
Obviously you want your hot cocktails warm, but only enough to comfort. The ideal temperature range is surprisingly narrow — Justin Lavenue told us that 150 to 165 degrees Fahrenheit is ideal. Anything higher and you're approaching an uncomfortable shocking sensation on your taste buds. But if you don't heat it enough, the cocktail won't properly bind the flavors.
Nailing such a window is tricky. Drinks cool rapidly, and by the time you've assembled a round and served your guests, the beverage may escape the 15-degree opening. To compensate, Lavenue told us you should heat the drink to around 165 degrees to 180 degrees Fahrenheit. In addition to accounting for the temperature difference, the move will "allow you to enjoy the drink a little longer." Such precise heat adjustment will undoubtedly elevate your hot cocktail experience, meaning a thermometer is a worthwhile investment.
Preheat the glassware before pouring in the drink
In addition to focusing on the temperature of the cocktail itself, you'll want to preheat the glassware, too. In his exclusive talk with Chowhound, Justin Lavenue explained that employing a vessel straight off of the shelf will "rob the drink of some of its heat" after pouring. So although it may not seem like an essential consideration, a short pre-warming step is hugely helpful.
The maneuver is straightforward: "Heat the drinkware with hot water, then dump the hot water out," Lavenue advised. Just a couple minutes will attain the desired result. If you're running low on time, run a glass with water in the microwave for 10 seconds. It's the cocktail-making equivalent of chilling to keep frozen drinks cold. Just make sure your serving vessel is sturdy enough to take the heat — avoid thin glass when you're unsure. After all, selecting the proper cocktail glass and knowing how to use it is a fundamental part of mixology.
Undoubtedly, the glass warming step does add another logistical step to the process. If you're in a rush — or have many rounds to craft — then accommodate by warming the cocktail. Lavenue and his team "suggest heating the drink to 175 to 185 degrees Fahrenheit to account for the reduction in temperature." Just remember that this may influence the cocktail's palate.
Adjust recipes by reducing citrus
Citrus is a foundational cocktail ingredient for good reason. The fruit mingles with the sugar and alcohol in complex ways, lessening boozy boldness while imbuing a distinct tartness. In hot drinks, you'll still want to employ such a cornerstone component, but keep in mind the fruit's taste is determined by temperature.
"When heated, citrus can become incredibly sharp and unenjoyable," Justin Lavenue told Chowhound in our exclusive talk. As a result, you can't translate chilled citrus ratios into hot form and expect the same flavor. Instead, a little goes a long way when it comes to the fruits. "We always recommend using around ¼ oz less citrus," Lavenue explained.
For instance, a hot toddy packs in as little as ¼ ounce of lemon juice per serving but nonetheless delivers a tang. So if you're upgrading a Long Island iced tea, don't stress over the seemingly small citrus inclusion. Furthermore, keep in mind that the acidity level differs across the fruits — oranges packing in less tang than lemon and limes, for example. So if you're feeling nervous regarding the abrasive notes, then heat up a drink with a sweeter citrus for a softer take.
Keep a close eye on cocktail dilution
Shaking a drink isn't only about ingredient combination: The process dilutes the cocktail by as much as 30%. But since hot cocktails don't employ the shaker, water is integrated through other means instead. This drink category is typically built upon a template analogous to coffee, tea, or mulled beverages, only with alcohol included. For this reason, a common pitfall is adding too much water. An excess of the liquid dims nuanced flavors, and the warm temperature instead promotes an unbalanced boozy flavor.
Foremost, you'll want to keep an eye on drink recipes. Like with other cocktails, follow the specs precisely, noting the amount of included water. And if you're building a custom riff, remember that most classic cocktails are around 3 ounces in size. While a hot drink usually involves a more voluminous capacity, don't overdo it or you risk losing your alcohol's nuances.
Justin Lavenue also suggested prioritizing your liquor's presence. He recommended "spirits that are above 50% ABV," in order to establish a stronger character in the cocktail. And even if you do opt for a classic liquor, he notes to "use ¼ oz to ½ more of the spirit" per drink. By refraining from over diluting, you'll ensure your hot cocktail retains its flavor.
Don't let hot water scald components
In the kitchen, hot water is often used to prepare foods. In the mixology context, it's a vessel for beverage-making, but that doesn't mean its transformative effects are minimized. Whether you're heating up your amaro, blooming spices, or integrating your citrus, keep an eye on the heat — especially when using the stove. It's all too easy to overdo it. "No one likes the taste of 'burned' or 'charred' cocktails," Justin Lavenue cautioned.
Crafting hot cocktails often entails some barista skills, too. Many of the popular drinks — like a beloved Irish coffee or tea-based toddy — require a caffeinated beverage prepared with care. So approach these components with extra precision. "Be careful not to over-extract the tea/coffee, which will make the drink very bitter," Lavenue advised.
And especially crucially, Lavenue warns against allowing drinks to boil. Just like how using scalding water to brew tea will lessen the flavor, hot aqua will dampen cocktail flavors, too. So whenever you're adding the liquid component, make sure to let it cool thoroughly. Approach the process with such care, and you can be sure your finished hot cocktail will delight.