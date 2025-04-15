9 Of The Best Baking Tips We Learned From The Great British Bake Off

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"The Great British Bake Off," or "The Great British Baking Show" as it's known in the United States, has become somewhat of an empire, spawning spinoffs like "Junior Bake Off" and "Celebrity Bake Off," as well as international adaptations like "The Great Australian Bake Off," "The Great American Baking Show," and "The Great Canadian Baking Show." Fans all over the world tune in to hear those wonderful regional accents and watch talented home bakers turn out beautiful, scrumptious baked goods week after week. Many of us even find ourselves inspired to bust out the oven mitts and try our own hand at some choux pastry. Croquembouche, anyone?

Let's not get ahead of ourselves, though. There's loads to learn when it comes to baking, and despite a shocking number of prodigious young contestants that have stolen our hearts over the years, mastering the basics can take a lifetime. The iconic British baking competition show has no shortage of controversies, cake heartbreaks (remember #Bingate?), and baking fails, but it's also just a really great place to learn some serious baking tips.

You can check out original "Bake Off" judge Mary Berry's cake baking butter tip and this whole list of judge Paul Hollywood's top baking tips. Or, read on for a roundup of some of our favorite baking insights from "The Great British Bake Off" over the years.