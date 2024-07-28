Mary Berry's Butter Tip To Bake Superior Cakes

When it comes to baking, it's worth heeding Mary Berry's advice. Besides being a former judge on "The Great British Bake Off," she has decades of culinary experience, spanning from her training at Le Cordon Bleu to her 70 cookbooks. And if there's one particular recipe that Berry is known for, it's her Victoria sponge cake. The simple yet scrumptious dessert is a classic tea-time treat that only requires a few ingredients, including butter — a staple cooking fat that deserves special attention.

Whether you're preparing a sponge cake or a pound cake, the butter you use can make or break the quality of your bake. That's why Mary Berry shared a tip for choosing it, specifically emphasizing to check the amount of butterfat in a given stick or spread before bringing it home from the store. "I always aim [for] over 75%. The problem with lower fat spreads and butters is they have a higher water content. When it evaporates it causes layers [to] bind together in your mix," she wrote for BBC Good Food. Butter that's higher in fat tends to be better for achieving a crumb structure that's soft and moist. But butter quality also affects flavor, too.

Berry added that finding butter with a higher fat content isn't an issue in Britain (nor in Europe more broadly). But in the United States where butterfat standards are slightly lower, it's certainly worth checking the ingredients to make sure you're buying the best butter for your cakes.

