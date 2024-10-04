What Does It Mean To Blind Bake Your Pie Crust?

If you've ever baked a pie from scratch and found that the bottom is soggy or the structural integrity isn't all it could be, then blind baking is for you. By baking the pastry that goes on the bottom of your pie before you add the filling, you ensure that it cooks through properly without it having a pile of wet pie filling on top of it, stopping the bottom from cooking before the top starts to burn. You're locking in your flaky or crispy crust before all that extra moisture is added in.

Blind baking can be used for pies where the filling doesn't actually need baking at all, like a no-bake chocolate pie. You can buy a store crust, but baking your own and adding the filling will bring the whole thing up a notch. However, there are some pies where you don't need to blind bake because the pastry will have enough time in the oven to make sure that it's fully cooked through while the filling cooks. Apple pie is a classic example of this. The apples aren't too moist until they begin to cook down, and the longer cooking time means the pastry can turn out fine. If you do find the base of your apple pie is soggy, it's easier to try switching to a metal pie tin instead of a glass one rather than trying to blind bake the crust.