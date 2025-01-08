3 Simple Substitutes For Beer In A Recipe

Beer is one of those underrated culinary ingredients. Beer-battered onion rings, beer bread, beer cheese — all of these tasty dishes rely on the flavor, carbonation, and moisture that beer provides. This effervescent beverage is key for creating an airy, crispy batter or infusing a malty flavor into a glaze. Beer is also a game-changing hack for boxed cornbread, and it can even help tenderize meat – but there are a ton of reasons why someone might not be able to use it in their next dish.

It could be a matter of not drinking alcohol due to age, health reasons such as pregnancy, or religion. Beer also contains gluten, so this is not a suitable ingredient for those with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity. And sometimes, it's simply not worth going to the store just for one ingredient. Whatever the reason may be, there are solutions for each situation. When substituting beer, it's important to first consider the beer's purpose in this particular recipe — is it to help bread rise? Is it to provide flavor? Then, you can make an educated substitution that replicates that function.