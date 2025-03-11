For Tastier Onion Rings, Reach For This Seasoning

Onion rings are an underrated side dish. Usually, for an extra charge, you can replace the fries on your plate with these deep-fried veggie rings at a restaurant, but for some reason, most people don't — and they're missing out on one of the crispiest, most savory snacks of all time. If you've ever made onion rings at home, you know that it all it takes is perfectly sliced onions, a little batter, and some oil. But the flavor comes from seasoning the ingredients well. And for the best-tasting onion rings, reach for onion powder.

It sounds unnecessary to flavor onion rings with more onion, but the truth is that onion powder adds a stronger, more concentrated onion taste that ensures the central flavor of the dish isn't overrun by the crispy, seasoned batter. Plus, onion powder isn't always made from the onions itself; it can also be made from onion peels, which are a part of the vegetable you wouldn't normally incorporate into onion rings. Suddenly, you have double the onion flavor with hardly any effort.