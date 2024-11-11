How White And Yellow Onions Differ

Though white onions are typically recommended for raw applications and yellow onions are usually used in cooked dishes, you can swap them out for each other in a pinch. They're both onions, after all, and will impart similar flavors to foods that need a hit of sharpness to taste right. However, it's important to understand the differences between the two so you can anticipate how using a yellow onion instead of white (or vice versa) might change the outcome of your recipe.

For instance, if you're making salsa and only have a yellow onion, you can certainly use it to give your salsa bright acidity. Just be aware that, consumed raw, yellow onions are more pungent than white, so you may want to use a little less. You might also add a very small drizzle of honey or pinch of brown sugar, as sweetness can soften acidity.

Conversely, if you're making a stew or even French onion soup and only have white onions, you can still make the recipe. However, white onions will break down and become much softer than their yellow counterparts. They'll also impart less sharp onion flavor once cooked, so you may want to adjust your seasonings accordingly. For instance, if you have dried minced onions in your pantry, you can add some to your recipe to support the white onions' fresh flavor. You can also compensate with other seasonings like garlic powder or tajin.