13 Cheesecake Factory Secrets Only True Fans Would Know

The Cheesecake Factory is a bit of an odd duck when it comes to restaurants. It's not a cheesecake-focused automaton like its name suggests, nor does it specialize in any individual kind of cuisine. It's not exactly upscale enough to be fine dining, nor is it considered cheap fast food in the least. Despite its indefinability, Cheesecake Factory remains one of the most successful and iconic chains in the country. Ever since its founding in 1978, the restaurant chain has enjoyed both nationwide and international success. Crowds of customers flock through its double doors every day to enjoy its renowned brown bread, extensive spread of menu items, and, of course, the titular cheesecakes.

Like most restaurant chains, Cheesecake Factory's history is more storied than what one might expect. Whether you've been a loyal customer to the restaurant since its founding days or you're just a casual enjoyer of the occasional cheesecake, there's always something new to learn about this franchise's delicious inner depths. We've compiled a list of sweet secrets that vary from little-known menu hacks to obscure facts that will help you appreciate this staple of suburban dining.