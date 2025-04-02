We Tried Every Single Cheesecake On The Cheesecake Factory Menu, And This Was The Absolute Best
Now more than a half-century old, the Cheesecake Factory brand has become known for quite a few things over the years. Heavy, multi-page menus come to mind, as well as the gigantic portions of fettuccine Alfredo, chicken enchiladas, and steaks detailed within. Not to mention the high-volume dining style that can sometimes be among the signs of a bad restaurant. And the Cheesecake Factory name is practically synonymous with its famous brown bread. It's all almost enough to make fans and newcomers forget about the multinational chain's titular specialty: cheesecake.
To right this confectionery wrong, Chowhound ranked every Cheesecake Factory flavor available, with the exception of fleeting seasonal offerings. Our top pick incorporates yet another sweet treat behemoth — the Cheesecake Factory's single best slice is its Godiva Chocolate cheesecake. This luxurious cheesecake flavor beat out not only classics like original and fresh strawberry cheesecake, novelties involving Oreo cookies and Reese's peanut butter, but also a total of 31 varieties that were tasted and rated.
All about the top ranked Godiva Chocolate Cheesecake
The Cheesecake Factory's Godiva Chocolate cheesecake starts with a thin layer of flourless chocolate cake where you might expect something like a more traditional graham cracker crust. The middle layer is cheesecake mixed with the eponymous chocolate, and the top layer is a rich chocolate mousse. Every slice is finished with a couple of swoops of whipped cream, a signature Godiva chocolate square, with swirls of chocolate syrup on the plate.
Each of those elements — the Godiva Chocolate cheesecake's flavors, textures, and presentation — contributed to it earning the top spot. These same qualities were evaluated in each cheesecake variety, including average entrants like lemon raspberry cream and salted caramel. For the chocolate averse, the Godiva variety just narrowly beat out the coconut cream pie that landed at No. 2. And, for the morbidly curious, the Cheesecake Factory's white chocolate raspberry truffle cheesecake came in dead last at No. 31 due to an aftertaste that seemed both medicinal and artificial.
