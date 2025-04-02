We Tried Every Single Cheesecake On The Cheesecake Factory Menu, And This Was The Absolute Best

Now more than a half-century old, the Cheesecake Factory brand has become known for quite a few things over the years. Heavy, multi-page menus come to mind, as well as the gigantic portions of fettuccine Alfredo, chicken enchiladas, and steaks detailed within. Not to mention the high-volume dining style that can sometimes be among the signs of a bad restaurant. And the Cheesecake Factory name is practically synonymous with its famous brown bread. It's all almost enough to make fans and newcomers forget about the multinational chain's titular specialty: cheesecake.

To right this confectionery wrong, Chowhound ranked every Cheesecake Factory flavor available, with the exception of fleeting seasonal offerings. Our top pick incorporates yet another sweet treat behemoth — the Cheesecake Factory's single best slice is its Godiva Chocolate cheesecake. This luxurious cheesecake flavor beat out not only classics like original and fresh strawberry cheesecake, novelties involving Oreo cookies and Reese's peanut butter, but also a total of 31 varieties that were tasted and rated.