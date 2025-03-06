The Popular Chain Restaurant With A Strict Birthday Freebie Policy
While thoughtful gifts and delicious boxed cake mix made to taste homemade might top the list of birthday perks, free drinks, desserts, and scoops of ice cream from your favorite national chains might break the top five. Many full-service restaurant chains are happy to help you celebrate your birthday all month long — and happy to lure you into further spending (or into a loyalty program). IHOP offers free birthday pancakes, Olive Garden a dessert coupon, Chili's a free dessert (though avoid the chain's menu items worth skipping while eating there), and Applebee's a free dessert and appetizer. Of course, most establishments have fairly strict policies in place when it comes to free stuff. Depending on the restaurant group, you may need to have joined a mailing list or rewards program in advance and you'll need to precisely follow some exacting terms of service.
But what about the Cheesecake Factory, the U.S.-based restaurant chain famous for its high ceilings, pastry case selections, and massively long menus? In the past, the Cheesecake Factory had a rewards program that was worth all the marketing emails: You'd get a coupon for a free slice of cake both on your birthday and for simply signing up for Cheesecake rewards in the first place. Unfortunately, that's no longer the case.
Nowadays, to get that free birthday slice of cheesecake or layer cake, you'll need to make a purchase at the Cheesecake Factory, either when dining at the restaurant or as part of an online order you're picking up. Even then, there are a few pretty precise rules to follow. Here's what else you'll need to do before digging into your free slice of cake.
How to get your free birthday slice from the Cheesecake Factory
First and foremost, you'll need to become a member of the Cheesecake Factory's rewards program at least 14 days before your birthday and opt in to marketing communications. You don't have to stay subscribed to the restaurant's emails all year, but you will miss out on some special offers and discounts if you put a stop to them. Second, you now have to purchase food or drink without using a gift card to cash in on the so-called freebie. There is no minimum amount that you have to spend, but you do need to dine in or pick up your online order in person. You'll also have to snag your slice of cake within 14 days after your birthday. Otherwise, you're out of luck.
When dining in, the Cheesecake Factory asks that you tell your server you'll be using your birthday slice freebie before the bill comes, and you'll be asked for the phone number connected to your rewards account. When picking up an order, you'll need to both note that you're using your birthday slice reward in the order and provide your associated phone number. And unless your specific email offer states otherwise, you can't apply your birthday freebie to delivery orders, full stop.
So there you have it. If you're in the neighborhood for your special day and craving either a meal or a lemonade, you can score a free slice of cake. If you can't make it to the restaurant on your birthday or in the two weeks following it, better luck next year.