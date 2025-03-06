The Popular Chain Restaurant With A Strict Birthday Freebie Policy

While thoughtful gifts and delicious boxed cake mix made to taste homemade might top the list of birthday perks, free drinks, desserts, and scoops of ice cream from your favorite national chains might break the top five. Many full-service restaurant chains are happy to help you celebrate your birthday all month long — and happy to lure you into further spending (or into a loyalty program). IHOP offers free birthday pancakes, Olive Garden a dessert coupon, Chili's a free dessert (though avoid the chain's menu items worth skipping while eating there), and Applebee's a free dessert and appetizer. Of course, most establishments have fairly strict policies in place when it comes to free stuff. Depending on the restaurant group, you may need to have joined a mailing list or rewards program in advance and you'll need to precisely follow some exacting terms of service.

But what about the Cheesecake Factory, the U.S.-based restaurant chain famous for its high ceilings, pastry case selections, and massively long menus? In the past, the Cheesecake Factory had a rewards program that was worth all the marketing emails: You'd get a coupon for a free slice of cake both on your birthday and for simply signing up for Cheesecake rewards in the first place. Unfortunately, that's no longer the case.

Nowadays, to get that free birthday slice of cheesecake or layer cake, you'll need to make a purchase at the Cheesecake Factory, either when dining at the restaurant or as part of an online order you're picking up. Even then, there are a few pretty precise rules to follow. Here's what else you'll need to do before digging into your free slice of cake.