The Classic Weeknight Meal You Can Reinvent With Ahi Tuna

Taco night (or afternoon, or morning) is among the most momentous occasions of any week, and narrowing down what to fill your tortillas with is a challenging but totally enjoyable task. While some may prefer carnitas or carne asada, or even a veggie-focused filling, fish tacos rate pretty high on the list of craveable classics.

That said, fish tacos can be more than one thing. If you've only ever gone for the battered-and-fried or grilled seafood methods, you're sleeping on a delicious alternative: seared ahi tuna tacos. This fish not only offers a different flavor experience from the crispy white fish styles, but because ahi needs only to be seared, you wind up with a super buttery texture that contrasts with a satisfying crust in every bite.

You may already know the difference between yellowfin and bluefin when it comes to sushi, but ahi is the Hawaiian word for either yellowfin or bigeye tuna. When purchasing, be sure to grab a steak that's marked as bigeye, bluefin, or saku, and make sure it's sushi-grade since it's served rare. From there, making these perfect tuna tacos is also super easy, and shouldn't take more than 20 minutes.