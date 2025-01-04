The Classic Weeknight Meal You Can Reinvent With Ahi Tuna
Taco night (or afternoon, or morning) is among the most momentous occasions of any week, and narrowing down what to fill your tortillas with is a challenging but totally enjoyable task. While some may prefer carnitas or carne asada, or even a veggie-focused filling, fish tacos rate pretty high on the list of craveable classics.
That said, fish tacos can be more than one thing. If you've only ever gone for the battered-and-fried or grilled seafood methods, you're sleeping on a delicious alternative: seared ahi tuna tacos. This fish not only offers a different flavor experience from the crispy white fish styles, but because ahi needs only to be seared, you wind up with a super buttery texture that contrasts with a satisfying crust in every bite.
You may already know the difference between yellowfin and bluefin when it comes to sushi, but ahi is the Hawaiian word for either yellowfin or bigeye tuna. When purchasing, be sure to grab a steak that's marked as bigeye, bluefin, or saku, and make sure it's sushi-grade since it's served rare. From there, making these perfect tuna tacos is also super easy, and shouldn't take more than 20 minutes.
Prepping your fish taco alternative
For the cooking process, be sure your tuna is dry (you can blot it with paper towels) and you have a pan hot enough to get that signature sear. You can give your tuna an optional crust using a blend of seasonings such as garlic powder, onion powder, dried herbs, salt, and pepper, along with toasty sesame seeds and a touch of sugar to help promote that delicious crust. You can also follow an easy technique to effortlessly season your tuna steaks. Either way, the inside of your fish should be pink once fully cooked. This will ensure the most tender interior, making for an ideal taco filling.
How you dress up your tacos from there is at your discretion, but a spicy sriracha mayo with lime adds a creamy, tangy kick to your tuna. You can use sesame oil to add some complexity to the sauce, while a bit of fresh cabbage brings the crunch factor and fresh cilantro adds a bright, herbaceous pop. But no matter what, this tender, tasty fish and your favorite toppings all wrapped up in your choice of tortillas makes a memorable regular addition to your taco menu.