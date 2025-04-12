The Tangy, Creamy Sauce You Should Be Serving On Steak

Akin to hollandaise, one of the five mother sauces in French cooking, béarnaise sauce with its added shallots, black pepper, and tarragon has long been an ideal companion for grilled meats, specifically steak. But lo and behold hollandaise also birthed a grandchild named Choron, whose added character from tangy tomato puree adds a new depth of flavor all its own.

Also called béarnaise tomatée, sauce Choron has all of the rich, creamy attributes of hollandaise and the warm anise notes of béarnaise topped with the umami tomato tang. The bright taste of sauce Choron balances with the richness of steak — especially flat iron or sirloin, two cuts appreciated for their tenderness and luxurious, beefy flavor — offering an acidic, slightly sweet flavor that béarnaise alone does not.

Because of its creamy, butter-rich base, sauce Choron is as versatile as béarnaise and their shared relative hollandaise. It's delicious on a whole roasted chicken, oven-roasted vegetables, a show-stopping fish dinner, pasta, or a classic, buttery eggs Benedict.