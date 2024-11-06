What Makes Tomato Purée And Paste Different?

Tomato, to-mah-to — can there really be much of a difference between tomato purée and paste? Actually, yes. Although they both come from the same fruit (yes, a tomato is technically a fruit!), they vary quite a bit in how they're made, their flavor profiles, and their uses. While some recipes might let you swap one for the other in a pinch, each brings something unique to the table, so it's helpful to understand what makes them distinct.

Knowing the difference between tomato purée and paste helps you get the best results in your cooking. Each one has a different intensity, texture, and recommended cooking applications, so choosing the right one can add just the right depth of flavor and consistency to your dishes.