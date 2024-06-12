The Secret To Grilling A Show-Stopping Fish Dinner

Grilling is a great way to upgrade your fish, taking it from bland and boring to smoky, charry, and delicious. Understandably, many people opt to grill fish fillets since they're easy to eat. But for truly restaurant-quality fish that's sure to impress your loved ones, grill a whole fish instead. Don't be put off by the idea of your dinner staring back at you. Serving a whole fish that's been charred to perfection has loads more presentation quality than fish fillets, not to mention tremendous flavor and crispiness that only grilling a fish with the skin on can achieve (and according to chef José Andrés, the skin is the best part of grilled fish).

The charred, crispy, savory skin tastes delicious and also plays an important role in keeping the fish flesh tender, locking in the juices as it grills. The thin layer of fat on the skin adds moisture and flavor to the fish meat, and it's packed with omega-3 fatty acids. In addition to deliciousness, it's arguably easier to grill a whole fish since it won't fall a part as you flip it, as fillets often do. There are a few tips to consider to achieve the tastiest fish imaginable, including choosing the absolute best type of fish to grill and the best prepping and grilling techniques. In no time, you'll have a perfectly grilled fish that can be served whole on a platter and picked at with a fork (just watch out for bones).

