The Extra Step For Mind-Blowing Flavor When Marinating Tofu
If you think tofu is bland and boring, you should reevaluate how you prepare it because bringing sensational flavor to your tofu game is unbelievably simple. In fact, several techniques are similar to the steps in preparing animal-based proteins. One such key method is scoring your tofu. By creating shallow cuts across the tofu's surface, you significantly increase the surface area for your flavorful marinade to seep into. Consider the crevices created from scoring your tofu to be flavor reservoirs that ensure that the aromatic flavors penetrate beyond the surface. Cross-hatching (creating a diamond-shaped grid) is a great way to facilitate even distribution of flavor and improve the texture of your prepared tofu. For a more "shredded" texture akin to chicken breast, scoring diagonally in one direction is recommended.
For optimal results, use firmer bean curd varieties, like firm, extra-firm, or even super-firm tofu, which has the highest protein content. The quality of your knife can also impact the final product. Consider working with a Santoku knife to achieve smooth, clean cuts when working with firm tofu, while for denser, extra firm varieties, Yanagiba or Sujihiki knives are preferred. In terms of consistency, thinner marinades like soy-based mixtures can easily seep through the grooves. For thicker concoctions like gochujang glazes, bust out your kitchen brush and get all of that fiery flavor into every nook and cranny. The surface scoring also facilitates beautiful caramelization. From grilling and pan-searing to baking and air-frying, your scored tofu "steak" warrants a spot at the center of the table, showcasing what animal-free cuisine can be without compromising on mouthwatering flavor in each bite.
Tofu hacks for maximum flavor
There's no shortage of tips and tricks to maximize the flavor of your marinated tofu game in your quest to create plant-powered meals, from a crispy plant-based "chicken" sandwich to flavorful tofu scrambles and more — all while being wallet-friendly. For firm and extra-firm varieties, start by properly pressing the block to remove excess moisture. This creates space for the flavor-packed marinade to infuse into the tofu. Place the tofu between paper towels, weigh it down with something heavy, and let it press for at least 20 to 30 minutes before marinating. You can also invest in a dedicated appliance, like Tofuture's Tofu Press. Freezing tofu is an impressive science. Upon freezing, water molecules in the tofu expand and create mini pockets, which, when pressed after thawing, yields a spongier tofu texture that absorbs marinades effectively. You'll have tofu with a delectable flavor and terrific texture that closely resembles animal-based meat.
A no-brainer tip is to work magic with your marinades. A balanced ratio of flavors is key, and you can supplement the mixture with umami-rich ingredients like miso paste, a touch of maple syrup for sweetness, hot sauce for spice, rice vinegar to brighten it up, and your favorite spices and seasonings to taste. Marinate the tofu for at least two hours so that every bite bursts with flavor. Consider cutting it into different shapes. Cubes or wedges are great in stir-fries, and shreds can be air-fried for protein-packed wraps. Regardless of your choice, it's evident that the mouthwatering possibilities from a simple block of bean curd are endless.