If you think tofu is bland and boring, you should reevaluate how you prepare it because bringing sensational flavor to your tofu game is unbelievably simple. In fact, several techniques are similar to the steps in preparing animal-based proteins. One such key method is scoring your tofu. By creating shallow cuts across the tofu's surface, you significantly increase the surface area for your flavorful marinade to seep into. Consider the crevices created from scoring your tofu to be flavor reservoirs that ensure that the aromatic flavors penetrate beyond the surface. Cross-hatching (creating a diamond-shaped grid) is a great way to facilitate even distribution of flavor and improve the texture of your prepared tofu. For a more "shredded" texture akin to chicken breast, scoring diagonally in one direction is recommended.

For optimal results, use firmer bean curd varieties, like firm, extra-firm, or even super-firm tofu, which has the highest protein content. The quality of your knife can also impact the final product. Consider working with a Santoku knife to achieve smooth, clean cuts when working with firm tofu, while for denser, extra firm varieties, Yanagiba or Sujihiki knives are preferred. In terms of consistency, thinner marinades like soy-based mixtures can easily seep through the grooves. For thicker concoctions like gochujang glazes, bust out your kitchen brush and get all of that fiery flavor into every nook and cranny. The surface scoring also facilitates beautiful caramelization. From grilling and pan-searing to baking and air-frying, your scored tofu "steak" warrants a spot at the center of the table, showcasing what animal-free cuisine can be without compromising on mouthwatering flavor in each bite.