The Vinegary Marinade That Turns Tofu Into A Perfectly Tangy Sandwich Addition
From bland to brilliant, the secret to upgrading a slab of tofu might already be in your pantry. Who knew pickle juice could be the key to elevating tofu to a dish worth craving? The simple, yet ingenious technique of marinating tofu in pickle juice transforms ordinary tofu into a flavorful protein that could easily satisfy the craving for a hearty, sink-in- your-teeth sandwich.
Typically, marinades require longer hours of soaking time to ensure that the flavors infuse deep into the tofu. However, thanks to the high vinegar content and concentrated seasonings in pickle juice, it's a great approach to amp up your tofu with minimal time, say under 10 minutes! Based on your preferred variety of jarred pickles, the additional seasonings in the pickle juice will complement the brine to impart additional flavor. When combined with a spiced flour coating and spicy mustard glaze, this pickle juice-marinated tofu creates a satisfying protein boost to any sandwich that is guaranteed to please. Freezing your block of tofu before frying or baking will only add to the culinary wonders of tofu!
Why freeze your tofu?
Freezing tofu transforms its texture dramatically, turning it from smooth and dense into a more meat-like, spongy consistency. When the water inside tofu freezes, it forms ice crystals that create small holes throughout the block. As the tofu thaws, these holes remain like air pockets, resulting in a more porous structure, which makes for a perfect vessel to soak up flavorful sauces and seasoned marinades. Freezing your tofu beforehand not only yields flavorful tofu, but the spongier texture offers more chew and a satisfying bite, reminiscent of animal-based meat. Some recipe developers also recommend freezing tofu in a marinade to enhance the flavor of the final product.
Simply pop the entire pack of tofu in the freezer until completely frozen. When ready to use, make sure to thaw it completely in the refrigerator. If you need your thawed tofu in a pinch, you can also stick it in the microwave. Just make sure the entire tofu is thawed all the way through its center. When you press the tofu after thawing, you remove more excess water than you would have with unfrozen tofu, resulting in a product that will hold its shape better when cooking. With this tip, get creative with your tofu recipes and gear up to convert the most ardent tofu skeptics.