The Vinegary Marinade That Turns Tofu Into A Perfectly Tangy Sandwich Addition

Freezing tofu transforms its texture dramatically, turning it from smooth and dense into a more meat-like, spongy consistency. When the water inside tofu freezes, it forms ice crystals that create small holes throughout the block. As the tofu thaws, these holes remain like air pockets, resulting in a more porous structure, which makes for a perfect vessel to soak up flavorful sauces and seasoned marinades. Freezing your tofu beforehand not only yields flavorful tofu, but the spongier texture offers more chew and a satisfying bite, reminiscent of animal-based meat. Some recipe developers also recommend freezing tofu in a marinade to enhance the flavor of the final product.

Simply pop the entire pack of tofu in the freezer until completely frozen. When ready to use, make sure to thaw it completely in the refrigerator. If you need your thawed tofu in a pinch, you can also stick it in the microwave. Just make sure the entire tofu is thawed all the way through its center. When you press the tofu after thawing, you remove more excess water than you would have with unfrozen tofu, resulting in a product that will hold its shape better when cooking. With this tip, get creative with your tofu recipes and gear up to convert the most ardent tofu skeptics.