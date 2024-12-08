The Exact Temperature Texas Roadhouse Serves Its Draft Beer

Beer gets poured at an exact angle, served up in specific glassware, and even refrigerated to a certain temperature. It seems like a lot of rules to follow, while when at home, we snag one out of the fridge and sip it straight out of the can. It tends to taste pretty good too. Some restaurants and bars, including Texas Roadhouse, are insistent on serving up beer at a cool 36 degrees Fahrenheit, and maintain this in all of their restaurants — why?

Temperature does matter when it comes to beer. For starters, the temperature of a beer contributes to the drinking experience. A super cold beer is something we associate with being good and desirable, while a room-temperature beer is likely to be dumped down the sink. We can break down the temperature with science too. How cold or warm beer is served affects the taste — at a slightly warmer temperature, the aroma molecules open up and more flavor is available to experience. Lighter and cheaper beers have less complex flavors, so there isn't a need to serve it up slightly warmer. In fact, when served up too warm, these beers may have unenjoyable, off-putting skunky flavors that arise.

Can beer be too cold? Yes — beers with stronger, more complex flavors deserve to be served up slightly warmer to allow their flavor and aroma to shine. For example, stouts and wheat beers should be served up between 40-45 degrees, while extra-strong Belgian dubbels are best at 50-55 degrees.