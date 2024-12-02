How Often Does Costco Restock?

There's nothing worse than finally making it through the doors of Costco and beelining it to the bakery section, only to find out that your favorite Costco pastries have already sold out. And although it might feel silly to treat your trip to the grocery store like lining up for concert tickets, the best way to make sure you're the first to shop the restock is just about the same: Get there early.

Costco doesn't restock on a specific day of the week. Instead, the warehouse replenishes items every morning before the store opens its doors.That said, not every item gets restocked every day, but it should appear on the shelves again within two to three days at most. You can check on whether something is in stock before you make the trip by using the Costco website or app to see if an item can be delivered to you from your local store. While the website won't be updated immediately after an item is sold out, it should be pretty current on stocking updates.