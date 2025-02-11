The History Of Draft Beer Goes Back Further Than You Think

Draft beer delights with a special kind of smooth satisfaction. While a bartender pouring a pint makes the beverage appear effortlessly, an intricate system delivers the booze into the glass. Relying on a mixture of carbon dioxide and nitrogen gas, valves pump beer from keg to glass all via tap. The beverage's pressure, temperature, and level of carbonation are controlled to a tee, hence crafting the ideal sip. No surprise such a manner of brew enjoyment is relatively modern; although the accidental creation of beer occurred many centuries ago, booze has only been poured out in such a form since the 20th century. Nevertheless, the history of draft beer does go back further than you may think.

This tasty form of enjoyment kicked off in the late 1790s when English inventor Joseph Bramah created a device called a beer engine. The setup involved a piston that dipped into a cold cask underneath the bar, with the pumping force carried out manually by the bartender. The process is still enjoyed today for smoother-tasting cask ales — like a unique British pale ale — allowing you to sample beer history.