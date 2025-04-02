When Making Onion Casserole, There's Only One Kind Of Onion You Should Use

If you're not from the Southeastern U.S., you might not know about onion casserole. That's a mighty shame, because it's an absolute delight. The concept is simple enough: It's a casserole made with a base of onions, eggs, evaporated milk, and cheese. It's topped with crackers — think butter over saltine — and baked until crispy on top and creamy in the middle. It combines savory with sweet to produce a seriously standout side dish (or main, we won't tell). Pair with a glass of Southern sweet tea and slow cooker pulled pork for a delicious dinner. There is, however, the matter of the onions. Here, there is really only one choice: Vidalia.

Onion casserole is a relatively simple dish to make, consisting of only a few ingredients, and taking only a few basic steps to construct and cook. Simply sauté onions, then add them in with evaporated milk, eggs, and cheese (the exact cheeses are up to your taste, though cheddar and parmesan are both popular choices). Top with cracker crumbs and bake. Voila! It's almost too simple to muck up.

Vidalia onions, a sweet yellow onion variety, are the perfect choice for this casserole. Like other yellow onions, it has a milder flavor than white onions. Vidalias are even sweeter than your average yellow onion. Their subtle, sweet flavor allows for a more complex flavor profile that is less biting than what other onions provide. This, and its status as a Southern staple crop makes it the perfect choice for this dish.