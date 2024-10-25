12 Presidents And Their Favorite Restaurants

All eyes are on political leaders' every move, from the policies they enforce to the people they network with. Where and what they choose to eat is no exception either, as is evident in the public's knowledge of Kamala Harris' favorite South Indian breakfast foods and how Woodrow Wilson put Chef Boyardee on the map. But there's special interest in the restaurants our presidents can't seem to get enough of. Particularly lucky establishments have been deemed worthy of being visited on multiple occasions by some of America's most important figures, and they haven't shied away from making that known.

Whether it's Bill Clinton's hankering for Indian cuisine or George H. W. Bush's craving for Chinese food, these presidents' love for their favorite restaurants has surely increased the buzz surrounding them. And customers are in luck because most of the eateries listed here are still open for business. This means the general public and elected officials alike have a chance to enjoy a taste of the same meals.