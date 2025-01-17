Barack Obama's Favorite Pizza Spot Serves An Iconic Chicago Pizza, But It's Not Deep Dish

Barack Obama may be a Hawaii native, but he has some deep roots in Chicago. The 44th president of the United States (and former Illinois senator) moved to the Midwestern state in 1985, quickly making Chicago his home. His ties to the city are deep, and so are his opinions on its food. He abides by Chicago's unofficial ban of ketchup on hotdogs, for example. However, there is one Chicago food that Obama doesn't love: deep dish pizza. Though Obama appreciates it, his favorite Chicago pizza place — Italian Fiesta Pizzeria — sells pies that are markedly different from the pizza-by-way-of-casserole that the city is best known for.

Italian Fiesta Pizzeria is a local chain that currently has three locations around Chicagoland, with the Obamas' preferred location (at least during their time in Chicago) being in Hyde Park. The restaurant isn't exactly a sit down joint, featuring no dining room and only a small waiting area. Rather, it focuses only on take-out orders. And don't think you can grab a deep dish pizza at Italian Fiesta Pizzeria; the restaurant primarily serves up thin-crust, tavern-style pies to its customers. Preferring this thin-crust pizza over deep dish might seem almost sacrilegious for a man so devoted to his Chicago bonafides, but Obama's pizza opinions actually hold true to the city's culinary heritage.