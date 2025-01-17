Barack Obama's Favorite Pizza Spot Serves An Iconic Chicago Pizza, But It's Not Deep Dish
Barack Obama may be a Hawaii native, but he has some deep roots in Chicago. The 44th president of the United States (and former Illinois senator) moved to the Midwestern state in 1985, quickly making Chicago his home. His ties to the city are deep, and so are his opinions on its food. He abides by Chicago's unofficial ban of ketchup on hotdogs, for example. However, there is one Chicago food that Obama doesn't love: deep dish pizza. Though Obama appreciates it, his favorite Chicago pizza place — Italian Fiesta Pizzeria — sells pies that are markedly different from the pizza-by-way-of-casserole that the city is best known for.
Italian Fiesta Pizzeria is a local chain that currently has three locations around Chicagoland, with the Obamas' preferred location (at least during their time in Chicago) being in Hyde Park. The restaurant isn't exactly a sit down joint, featuring no dining room and only a small waiting area. Rather, it focuses only on take-out orders. And don't think you can grab a deep dish pizza at Italian Fiesta Pizzeria; the restaurant primarily serves up thin-crust, tavern-style pies to its customers. Preferring this thin-crust pizza over deep dish might seem almost sacrilegious for a man so devoted to his Chicago bonafides, but Obama's pizza opinions actually hold true to the city's culinary heritage.
What is deep dish pizza?
From Chicago's iconic three-flavor popcorn mix to Chicago-style hot dogs, the Windy City has set itself some solid culinary roots. But deep dish pizza is so renowned that it's come to encompass the entire city, and is a must-try for anyone visiting. It's unlike most other regional pies throughout the United States, with a thick, crusty base and walls that usually go up a few inches, similar to an actual pie. On the inside, toppings, sauce, and cheese are layered to fill it, with a finishing layer of sauce going on top. Some love this dish while others hate it with a passion, but no matter how you slice it, it's iconic.
Why, then, would Barack Obama not pay tribute to such an emblematic dish? Probably because it's often considered to be tourist food, with many Chicago residents reserving the pie only for special occasions. This makes sense considering its hefty nature. Indeed, for many people in the Windy City, the preferred Chicago-style pizza is the lesser-known tavern-style pie, which has its roots as a communal snack served at bars and taverns to accompany a good pour of beer.
Why Obama prefers tavern-style pizza
In a 2020 interview with Jimmy Fallon, Barack Obama was a bit clearer in his pizza opinions. He paid tribute to the iconic deep dish pizza, saying, "I love Chicago deep dish pizza, I love my hometown." However, he found New York's thin-crust pizza "...a little more practical." This practicality is the key to understanding both Obama's and the average Chicagoan's preference for the thin-crusted, tavern-style pizza. While deep dish is delicious, it's also incredibly rich and can be difficult to eat without utensils.
On the other hand, tavern-style pizza is made with casual dining in mind. Often cut into squares for optimal sharing (which is the Midwestern way, after all), it's a great choice when visiting a local bar or for taking home during the doldrums of a Midwestern winter. The pizza has a no-fuss, practical charm that mirrors the city itself. So, in a sense, Barack Obama's preference for tavern-style pizza from Italian Fiesta Pizzeria over deep dish pies only further reflects his keenly Chicagoan tastes.