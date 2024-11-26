The Homestyle Soul Food Restaurant That Even Barack Obama Had To Try In North Carolina

Stephanie's Restaurant II, often referred to as "Stephanie's II" or just "Stephanie's," sits on Randleman Road in Greensboro, North Carolina, awaiting passersby with a craving for authentic soul food. The diner's website claims that "you will find no better than Stephanie's II," and they're absolutely right! The menu is packed with just about anything that your heart desires; not only can you find chicken, turkey, beef, pork, steak, and seafood ready to be devoured, but also make sure to save room for a sweet or savory dessert.

Former President Barack Obama even stopped in the Greensboro diner while he was still only a senator in May 2008 during the primary elections, the unexpected visit shocking the dining patrons (and he is not the only Democratic politician with a love for North Carolina, as Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz is a frequenter at popular fast food restaurant Cook Out). A photo of him now stuns on the wall of the restaurant. However, this isn't Stephanie's claim to fame, as this visit was sparsely reported on. Instead, what keeps diners coming back is the delicious food and great atmosphere.