The Homestyle Soul Food Restaurant That Even Barack Obama Had To Try In North Carolina
Stephanie's Restaurant II, often referred to as "Stephanie's II" or just "Stephanie's," sits on Randleman Road in Greensboro, North Carolina, awaiting passersby with a craving for authentic soul food. The diner's website claims that "you will find no better than Stephanie's II," and they're absolutely right! The menu is packed with just about anything that your heart desires; not only can you find chicken, turkey, beef, pork, steak, and seafood ready to be devoured, but also make sure to save room for a sweet or savory dessert.
Former President Barack Obama even stopped in the Greensboro diner while he was still only a senator in May 2008 during the primary elections, the unexpected visit shocking the dining patrons (and he is not the only Democratic politician with a love for North Carolina, as Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz is a frequenter at popular fast food restaurant Cook Out). A photo of him now stuns on the wall of the restaurant. However, this isn't Stephanie's claim to fame, as this visit was sparsely reported on. Instead, what keeps diners coming back is the delicious food and great atmosphere.
How Stephanie's came to be
The restaurant didn't start out as a sit-down restaurant, though. Owner Stephanie Hall actually started out by running the diner as drive-through and takeout only. Hall and her husband, Rodney, decided to make the change to an eat-in restaurant in 2015, telling Greensboro News & Record that they had done so because they "wanted to see a little more of [their] customers," and to "let them come in and sit down and talk to them."
Stephanie's is a must-have for any non-North Carolinians that visit the Old North State. The diner also earned itself a place on the Greensboro Area Convention & Visitors Bureau website in its "Things to Do" section, solidifying the restaurant as a staple for anyone visiting North Carolina.