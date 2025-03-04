This Food Network Host Has Fond Memories Of Enjoying Carl's Jr. Burgers

Even after reflecting on her high school Carl's Jr. habit in her cookbook, and particularly in light of her iconically audacious Hardee's commercial in which she houses a Western Bacon Thickburger in captivating fashion, you might think that the Food Network host Padma Lakshmi is happily eating Carl's Jr. or Hardee's for free for life. However, her burger preferences have taken a simplified turn. In 2019, she appeared as a guest on First We Feast's "The Burger Show." After powering through a thinly smashed slider at New Jersey's White Mana Diner, she commented to host Alvin Cailan that the bun-to-burger patty ratio is crucial. "I know nowadays, people think they're being generous or luxurious by giving you like this 4-inch burger, but I think that the bun to burger ratio is very important," she says.

No-frills, top-notch smash burgers are currently all the rage. While still moist and juicy, thinner burgers build up a crispier edge and a more nuanced texture that plays well with the soft, balanced bite of a bun. Plus, you won't have that moment of disbelief when you try to imagine taking in all the components in one mouthful. Of course, even smash burgers can be given the Western Bacon Cheeseburger treatment — all you need is bacon, American cheese, and barbecue sauce for a bite to eat that Lakshmi enjoyed during her high school days.