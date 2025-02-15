Does Carl's Jr. Have A Signature Sauce?
While Carl's Jr. may not have an iconic signature sauce compared to competitors like Culver's signature sauce, Taco Bell's many signature sauce offerings, and even Subway's grocery store signature sauce, the chain does serve a "Classic Sauce" that is featured on the Carl's Jr. California Classic Double Cheeseburger.
Carl's Jr. (and Hardee's) locations formerly sold "Big Twin Sauce," which is actually just the chain's Classic Sauce with a different name, according to a Carl's Jr. location in Los Angeles, California. This condiment has been compared to Thousand Island dressing, and was featured on the no-longer-sold Big Hardee sandwich and the still-available Big Carl (now under the name "Classic Sauce").
Former Santa Fe Sauce
Despite the fact that Carl's Jr. has discontinued their only other sauce that could be considered "signature," the "Santa Fe Sauce," fans have not stopped trying to find the perfect recipe to duplicate it. A desperate Reddit user who claimed that they could eat a shoe as long as it was coated in Santa Fe Sauce had posted asking for a recipe. Luckily, an ex-Carl's Jr. worker found the thread and provided the exact recipe for the sauce (which ended up being 1/4 cup mayonnaise, 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika, 1/8 teaspoon chili powder, 1/3 teaspoon ground cumin, 1/8 teaspoon dry mustard, 1/8 teaspoon onion powder, and salt).