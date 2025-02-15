Does Carl's Jr. Have A Signature Sauce?

While Carl's Jr. may not have an iconic signature sauce compared to competitors like Culver's signature sauce, Taco Bell's many signature sauce offerings, and even Subway's grocery store signature sauce, the chain does serve a "Classic Sauce" that is featured on the Carl's Jr. California Classic Double Cheeseburger.

Carl's Jr. (and Hardee's) locations formerly sold "Big Twin Sauce," which is actually just the chain's Classic Sauce with a different name, according to a Carl's Jr. location in Los Angeles, California. This condiment has been compared to Thousand Island dressing, and was featured on the no-longer-sold Big Hardee sandwich and the still-available Big Carl (now under the name "Classic Sauce").