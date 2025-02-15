Does Carl's Jr. Offer Vegan Options?

With menus loaded with burgers, beef burritos, chicken nuggets, and hot dogs, eating out at fast food restaurants as a vegan can be next to impossible. Not many people have plants on their minds when they pull up to a drive-thru for a speedy meal — but in recent years, fast food establishments have been making an effort to add vegan-friendly options to their menu, like Beyond and Impossible patties. Carl's Jr., known for its charbroiled burgers, also offered the Beyond Burger at one point, but this is no longer the case.

The vegan patty made it onto the menu in 2019, and seems to have lasted until around April 2024, when it was removed from most locations. Now in 2025, the Beyond Burger seems to have completely left the fast food chain's website and menus. The burger was called the Beyond Famous Star, and it required modifications to be fully vegan (i.e., removing the cheese and mayo).

Looking at the Carl's Jr. menu now, there are not any items that are obviously vegan. There are, however, vegetarian options, like the Fried Zucchini Star Sandwich and Fried Zucchini Bites. These unfortunately cannot be modified to be vegan because the batter contains egg.