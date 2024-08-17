Curry Powder Is The Secret To Flavor-Bomb Tomato Sandwiches
If your mind goes to cold cuts when you think of sandwiches, you're underestimating the power of a fresh tomato. With nice bread and good tomatoes, all you really need is salt, mayonnaise, and maybe some mozzarella to create a delicious lunch or snack. However, if you want a little more flavor for your tomato sandwich, you can use something that you probably already have in your spice rack.
Curry powder is an easy way to infuse your tomato sandwich with a burst of flavor. Made from a blend of spices including turmeric, cumin, coriander, and chili peppers, this spice mix brings a warm and slightly spicy dimension to whatever dish it's added to. Curry powder and tomatoes are a natural pair and are often found together on the ingredient lists of stews, stir-fries, and, unsurprisingly, curries. By incorporating this one simple ingredient, your tomato sandwich will have the depth and aromatics of a more complex recipe.
What's the best way to add curry powder to tomato sandwiches?
While you should always season your tomatoes with salt, there's a better way to flavor-bomb your sandwiches than simply sprinkling curry powder over the tomatoes themselves. The key is to infuse the bread with the fragrant spice mix. To do so, simply toast both sides of your bread in a skillet containing olive oil and half a teaspoon of curry powder. Before you add the bread to the pan, make sure to whisk the oil so the curry powder is distributed evenly throughout. The goal is to coat your bread with a delicious layer of the powder's warm and spicy aromatics.
By seasoning your bread this way, every bite of your sandwich will be packed with flavor. What started as a fresh but mellow sandwich is transformed into a robust dish with some kick to it. Don't be surprised if you never go back to plain tomato sandwiches once you've tried them with curry powder.