Curry Powder Is The Secret To Flavor-Bomb Tomato Sandwiches

If your mind goes to cold cuts when you think of sandwiches, you're underestimating the power of a fresh tomato. With nice bread and good tomatoes, all you really need is salt, mayonnaise, and maybe some mozzarella to create a delicious lunch or snack. However, if you want a little more flavor for your tomato sandwich, you can use something that you probably already have in your spice rack.

Curry powder is an easy way to infuse your tomato sandwich with a burst of flavor. Made from a blend of spices including turmeric, cumin, coriander, and chili peppers, this spice mix brings a warm and slightly spicy dimension to whatever dish it's added to. Curry powder and tomatoes are a natural pair and are often found together on the ingredient lists of stews, stir-fries, and, unsurprisingly, curries. By incorporating this one simple ingredient, your tomato sandwich will have the depth and aromatics of a more complex recipe.