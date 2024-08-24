The Best Store-Bought Hot Chocolate Mix Isn't Starbucks Or Swiss Miss

Nothing hits harder than a big mug of hot chocolate on a cold, winter day. You can top the decadent drink with marshmallows, whipped cream, chocolate shavings, or caramel sauce to bring additional comfort, but what matters the most is the quality of the chocolate drink itself. From Starbucks to Swiss Miss, we tested some of the most popular brands of hot chocolate mixes to figure out which delivers the best results.

For our experiment, sweet treats expert Sarah Vallie tested 12 of the most popular store-bought hot chocolate mixes, including brands like Great Value and Good & Gather. Vallie made the instant mix as specified in the directions, meaning that some required hot milk while others opted for hot water. While tasting each drink, she assessed its taste, texture, and overall chocolateness.

Vallie chose a well-known brand as the winner: Ghirardelli Hot Cocoa Mix. She noted that the prepared drink is rich and creamy, and stood out with its balanced chocolate taste. The drink requires 6 ounces of hot water or milk to be added to the packet, which contains semi-sweet chocolate chips for an extra sugary kick. With Ghirardelli being a world-famous chocolate brand known for its premium products, this classic mix certainly ups the ante.

